Holcim: updated guidance for 2024

July 26, 2024 at 04:14 am EDT Share

Net sales for the 1st half of 2024 amount to CHF 12,813 million, up +1.6% in local currency on the previous year.



Recurring EBIT for the 1st half of 2024 stands at a record CHF 2,210 million, up 12.7% in local currency on the same period last year. Profitability rose sharply in the 2nd quarter of 2024, with a record recurring EBIT margin of 23.2%.



Earnings per share before depreciation and divestments amounted to CHF 2.44 in the 1st half, 10% higher than in the same period last year.



Holcim updates its forecast for the full year 2024. The Group expects low-single-digit sales growth in local currency, over-proportional growth in recurring EBIT, an increase in recurring operating margin to over 18.5%, free cash flow in excess of CHF 3 billion and 20% growth in recycled construction demolition materials to 10 million tonnes.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.