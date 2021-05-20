Log in
    HOLN   CH0012214059

HOLCIM LTD

(HOLN)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 05/20 06:00:46 am
52.78 CHF   -0.75%
05:50aIntroducing Striatus - the first of its kind 3D concrete printed arched bridge
TE
05/19HOLCIM  : Berenberg sticks Neutral
MD
05/12Rising cement costs hamper Nigeria's building developers
RE
Introducing Striatus - the first of its kind 3D concrete printed arched bridge

05/20/2021 | 05:50am EDT
Note to editors

May 20, 2021

Introducing Striatus - the first of its kind 3D concrete printed arched bridge

  • Project by the Block Research Group (BRG) at ETH Zurich and Zaha Hadid Architects Computation and Design Group (ZHACODE), in collaboration with incremental3D, made possible by Holcim
  • Establishing a new language for concrete, Striatus is circular by design, combining traditional masonry with advanced technologies
  • Coming soon to Venice, Italy

Striatus establishes a new language for concrete and is designed according to the following principles:

Strength through geometry
Achieving strength through geometry, the Striatus bridge stands solely through compression without reinforcement.Using advanced technologies, from computational design and engineering to robotic manufacturing, Striatus revives traditional master builders' techniques.

Circular by design
Striatus was designed to place material only where needed, significantly reducing its environmental footprint. With no reinforcement and using dry assembly without binders, it can be repurposed repeatedly.

A new language for concrete
Striatus opens up a world of possibilities with concrete in a design that is structurally informed, fabrication-aware and ecologically responsible. Material is precisely placed to build more with less.

Being built for the "Time Space Existence" exhibition, hosted by the European Cultural Centre (ECC) during the Venice Architecture Biennale 2021.

Opening soon at the Giardini della Marinaressa, Venice, Italy.

Discover more here:
Project website: https://striatusbridge.com
Digital making-of video: https://vimeo.com/551894206
Assets for download: Link to Assets

Project partner websites:
https://block.arch.ethz.ch/

https://www.zaha-hadid.com/

https://www.incremental3d.eu/

https://www.lafargeholcim.com/




Financials
Sales 2021 25 842 M 28 659 M 28 659 M
Net income 2021 2 364 M 2 622 M 2 622 M
Net Debt 2021 9 790 M 10 857 M 10 857 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
Yield 2021 3,80%
Capitalization 32 531 M 36 114 M 36 077 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,64x
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 67 409
Free-Float 85,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jan Jenisch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Géraldine Picaud Chief Financial Officer
Beat W. Hess Chairman
Keith Carr Head-Legal & Compliance
Adrian W. Loader Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOLCIM LTD9.38%36 114
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-3.40%38 624
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC5.18%13 960
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED14.66%13 570
TAIWAN CEMENT CORP.16.90%10 617
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC-12.21%8 820