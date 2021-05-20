Introducing Striatus - the first of its kind 3D concrete printed arched bridge

Striatus establishes a new language for concrete and is designed according to the following principles:
Strength through geometry
Achieving strength through geometry, the Striatus bridge stands solely through compression without reinforcement.Using advanced technologies, from computational design and engineering to robotic manufacturing, Striatus revives traditional master builders' techniques.
Circular by design
Striatus was designed to place material only where needed, significantly reducing its environmental footprint. With no reinforcement and using dry assembly without binders, it can be repurposed repeatedly.
A new language for concrete
Striatus opens up a world of possibilities with concrete in a design that is structurally informed, fabrication-aware and ecologically responsible. Material is precisely placed to build more with less.
Being built for the "Time Space Existence" exhibition, hosted by the European Cultural Centre (ECC) during the Venice Architecture Biennale 2021.
Opening soon at the Giardini della Marinaressa, Venice, Italy.
Discover more here:
Project website: https://striatusbridge.com
Digital making-of video: https://vimeo.com/551894206
Assets for download: Link to Assets
Project partner websites:
https://block.arch.ethz.ch/
https://www.zaha-hadid.com/
https://www.incremental3d.eu/
https://www.lafargeholcim.com/