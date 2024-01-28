Holcim Group Services Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Miljan Gutovic to become new CEO of Holcim



28-Jan-2024 / 12:13 CET/CEST

Holcim’s Board of Directors appoints Miljan Gutovic as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Holcim, effective 1 May 2024. He will succeed the current CEO Jan Jenisch, who will focus on his role as chairman and will stand for re-election at the AGM in May. Also, the Board has tasked Jan Jenisch to lead the planned US listing of Holcim’s North America business. Miljan Gutovic, an Australian national, has been a member of the Group Executive Committee since 2018. He served as Head of the Region Middle East and Africa, followed by the Region Europe and Operational Excellence. Under his leadership, Holcim strengthened its market positions while delivering industry-leading margins and making decarbonization a driver of profitable growth. Miljan Gutovic holds a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering and a PhD in Material Sciences and Engineering from the University of Technology in Sydney. Jan Jenisch: “I am very pleased that the Board has appointed Miljan as the new CEO of Holcim. He is a highly qualified successor who has played an instrumental role in Holcim’s successful transformation to become the leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. Miljan has strengthened our business with record profitability in Europe, closing strategic transactions and building winning teams. “I am honored to stand for re-election as the chairman of the Board and to lead the planned US listing of Holcim’s North America business. I will continue to dedicate all my efforts to the future of Holcim and all our stakeholders.” Miljan Gutovic: “I thank the Board of Directors for trusting me to lead Holcim into its next chapter of success. As a civil engineer who is passionate about the construction industry, Holcim is the best company to be part of. With decarbonization and advanced technologies transforming how we build, there has never been a more exciting time for our sector. I look forward to working with the Holcim teams around the world to advance our leadership.” See www.holcim.com for Miljan Gutovic’s full bio. About Holcim

Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions with net sales of CHF 29.2 billion in 2022. Driven by its purpose to build progress for people and the planet, its 60,000 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building, while improving living standards for all. The company empowers its customers across all regions to build better with less, with its broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact to ECOPlanet. With its innovative systems, from Elevate roofing to PRB’s insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, Holcim is becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Learn more about Holcim on www.holcim.com, and by following us on LinkedIn. Sign up for Holcim's Building Progress newsletter here and follow our journey to a net-zero future. Important disclaimer – forward-looking statements:

