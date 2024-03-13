This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Holcim US partnered with Urban Villages, a leading real estate developer and environmental steward, and The Beck Group, the largest integrated design-build firm in the United States, to build Populus, a hotel in Colorado, USA. An innovative ECOPact low-carbon concrete mix brought down overall construction emissions by almost one quarter. Set to open in summer 2024, Urban Villages has committed to making Populus the first carbon-positive hotel project in the USA. [...]