Jan 27 (Reuters) - Swiss building materials giant Holcim is nearing a deal to separate out its North America business that could be worth more than $30 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday. (Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
Holcim Ltd
Switzerland's Holcim plans separation of U.S. business - WSJ
|SWISS BUILDING-MATERIALS GIANT HOLCIM PLANS SEPARATION OF U.S. B…
- Switzerland's Holcim plans separation of U.S. business - WSJ