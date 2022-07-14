Holcim Philippines : Legal Proceedings

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C
CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER
1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Jul 15, 20222. SEC Identification Number 261263. BIR Tax Identification No. 1215074. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter Holcim Philippines, Inc.5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 7th Floor, Two World Square, McKinley Hill, Fort Bonifacio, Taguig CityPostal Code16348. Issuer's telephone number, including area code +632858115119. Former name or former address, if changed since last report Not applicable10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.
Holcim Philippines, Inc.HLCM
PSE Disclosure Form 4-26 - Legal Proceedings References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure
Update on the disclosure of HLCM made on October 18, 2018 and September 15, 2020 regarding the dispute with Seasia Nectar Port Services, Inc ("Seasia")
Background/Description of the Disclosure
On 18 October 2018, Holcim Philippines, Inc. ('Holcim") received a copy of: (i) the petition for interim protection filed by Seasia Nectar Port Services, Inc. ("Seasia") under A.M. No. 07-11-08 SC or the Special Rules of Court on Alternative Dispute Resolution with Branch 95 of the Regional Trial Court at Mariveles, Bataan ("Bataan RTC"); and (ii) an Order dated 11 October 2018 issued by Bataan RTC granting Seasia's motion for the ex-parte issuance of a temporary protection order in the form of a writ of preliminary attachment. The said petition was filed by Seasia in connection with the Company's port services agreement with Seasia as port operator, which the Company terminated pursuant to its no-fault termination rights under the said agreement.
On 14 September 2020, the Arbitral Tribunal declared that the Company validly terminated the Port Services Agreement. However, the Arbitral Tribunal ruled that the Memorandum of Agreement, which required the Company and Seasia to enter into the Port Services Agreement after certain conditions had been fulfilled, was not superseded with the execution of the Port Services Agreement and, thus, continued to govern Seasia and the Company even after the Company's termination of the Port Services Agreement. The Arbitral Tribunal therefore ruled that Seasia was entitled to compensation as a result of the suspension of the Memorandum of Agreement.
On 22 September 2020, Seasia filed its Petition for Confirmation of Domestic Arbitral Award dated 18 September 2020 ("Petition for Confirmation dated 18 September 2020") with the Bataan RTC to confirm the Final Arbitral Award issued by the Arbitral Tribunal in PDRCI Case No. 95-2018 on 14 September 2020.
On 08 July 2022, Seasia and Holcim entered into a Settlement Agreement, duly signed and executed by both parties to amicably settle all disputes and terminate all pending litigation between the Parties. On 14 July 2022, the Court approved the Settlement Agreement, which primarily requires the parties to file a joint motion to withdraw/dismiss with prejudice all pending cases related hereto.
Name of the court or agency in which the proceedings are pending
RTC Mariveles, Bataan, Branch 4
Date Instituted
Sep 18, 2020
Docket Number
SPP Case No. 399-ML
Principal Parties
Petitioner - Seasia Nectar Port Services, Inc.
Oppositor - Holcim Philippines, Inc.
Nature and description of the legal proceedings
SEASIA's Petition for Confirmation dated 18 September 2020 sought to confirm the Final Arbitral Award dated 11 September 2020 issued by the Arbitral Tribunal in PDRCI Case No. 95-2018 entitled "Holcim Philippines, Inc. v. Seasia Nectar Port Services, Inc." ("Subject Arbitration Proceedings") on 14 September 2020.
The effect(s) on the Issuer's business or operations, if any
The Order will not have a material impact on the Company's operations.
Holcim Philippines Inc. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 03:23:05 UTC.