Holcim Philippines : Legal Proceedings

On 18 October 2018, Holcim Philippines, Inc. ('Holcim") received a copy of: (i) the petition for interim protection filed by Seasia Nectar Port Services, Inc. ("Seasia") under A.M. No. 07-11-08 SC or the Special Rules of Court on Alternative Dispute Resolution with Branch 95 of the Regional Trial Court at Mariveles, Bataan ("Bataan RTC"); and (ii) an Order dated 11 October 2018 issued by Bataan RTC granting Seasia's motion for the ex-parte issuance of a temporary protection order in the form of a writ of preliminary attachment. The said petition was filed by Seasia in connection with the Company's port services agreement with Seasia as port operator, which the Company terminated pursuant to its no-fault termination rights under the said agreement.



On 14 September 2020, the Arbitral Tribunal declared that the Company validly terminated the Port Services Agreement. However, the Arbitral Tribunal ruled that the Memorandum of Agreement, which required the Company and Seasia to enter into the Port Services Agreement after certain conditions had been fulfilled, was not superseded with the execution of the Port Services Agreement and, thus, continued to govern Seasia and the Company even after the Company's termination of the Port Services Agreement. The Arbitral Tribunal therefore ruled that Seasia was entitled to compensation as a result of the suspension of the Memorandum of Agreement.



On 22 September 2020, Seasia filed its Petition for Confirmation of Domestic Arbitral Award dated 18 September 2020 ("Petition for Confirmation dated 18 September 2020") with the Bataan RTC to confirm the Final Arbitral Award issued by the Arbitral Tribunal in PDRCI Case No. 95-2018 on 14 September 2020.



On 08 July 2022, Seasia and Holcim entered into a Settlement Agreement, duly signed and executed by both parties to amicably settle all disputes and terminate all pending litigation between the Parties. On 14 July 2022, the Court approved the Settlement Agreement, which primarily requires the parties to file a joint motion to withdraw/dismiss with prejudice all pending cases related hereto.