Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. Holcim Philippines, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HLCM   PHY3232G1014

HOLCIM PHILIPPINES, INC.

(HLCM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-13
5.100 PHP   +0.39%
07/14HOLCIM PHILIPPINES : Legal Proceedings
PU
06/14HOLCIM PHILIPPINES : Integrated Annual Corporate Governance Report
PU
05/18Holcim Philippines Bulacan Plant Receives an Order from National Water Resources Board to Pay PHP 56,490 as Penalty
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Holcim Philippines : Legal Proceedings

07/14/2022 | 11:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Jul 15, 20222. SEC Identification Number 261263. BIR Tax Identification No. 1215074. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter Holcim Philippines, Inc.5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office 7th Floor, Two World Square, McKinley Hill, Fort Bonifacio, Taguig CityPostal Code16348. Issuer's telephone number, including area code +632858115119. Former name or former address, if changed since last report Not applicable10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
Common 6,452,099,144
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item 5. Legal Proceedings

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Holcim Philippines, Inc.HLCM PSE Disclosure Form 4-26 - Legal Proceedings References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Update on the disclosure of HLCM made on October 18, 2018 and September 15, 2020 regarding the dispute with Seasia Nectar Port Services, Inc ("Seasia")

Background/Description of the Disclosure

On 18 October 2018, Holcim Philippines, Inc. ('Holcim") received a copy of: (i) the petition for interim protection filed by Seasia Nectar Port Services, Inc. ("Seasia") under A.M. No. 07-11-08 SC or the Special Rules of Court on Alternative Dispute Resolution with Branch 95 of the Regional Trial Court at Mariveles, Bataan ("Bataan RTC"); and (ii) an Order dated 11 October 2018 issued by Bataan RTC granting Seasia's motion for the ex-parte issuance of a temporary protection order in the form of a writ of preliminary attachment. The said petition was filed by Seasia in connection with the Company's port services agreement with Seasia as port operator, which the Company terminated pursuant to its no-fault termination rights under the said agreement.

On 14 September 2020, the Arbitral Tribunal declared that the Company validly terminated the Port Services Agreement. However, the Arbitral Tribunal ruled that the Memorandum of Agreement, which required the Company and Seasia to enter into the Port Services Agreement after certain conditions had been fulfilled, was not superseded with the execution of the Port Services Agreement and, thus, continued to govern Seasia and the Company even after the Company's termination of the Port Services Agreement. The Arbitral Tribunal therefore ruled that Seasia was entitled to compensation as a result of the suspension of the Memorandum of Agreement.

On 22 September 2020, Seasia filed its Petition for Confirmation of Domestic Arbitral Award dated 18 September 2020 ("Petition for Confirmation dated 18 September 2020") with the Bataan RTC to confirm the Final Arbitral Award issued by the Arbitral Tribunal in PDRCI Case No. 95-2018 on 14 September 2020.

On 08 July 2022, Seasia and Holcim entered into a Settlement Agreement, duly signed and executed by both parties to amicably settle all disputes and terminate all pending litigation between the Parties. On 14 July 2022, the Court approved the Settlement Agreement, which primarily requires the parties to file a joint motion to withdraw/dismiss with prejudice all pending cases related hereto.

Name of the court or agency in which the proceedings are pending RTC Mariveles, Bataan, Branch 4
Date Instituted Sep 18, 2020
Docket Number SPP Case No. 399-ML
Principal Parties

Petitioner - Seasia Nectar Port Services, Inc.
Oppositor - Holcim Philippines, Inc.

Nature and description of the legal proceedings

SEASIA's Petition for Confirmation dated 18 September 2020 sought to confirm the Final Arbitral Award dated 11 September 2020 issued by the Arbitral Tribunal in PDRCI Case No. 95-2018 entitled "Holcim Philippines, Inc. v. Seasia Nectar Port Services, Inc." ("Subject Arbitration Proceedings") on 14 September 2020.

The effect(s) on the Issuer's business or operations, if any

The Order will not have a material impact on the Company's operations.

Other Relevant Information

Please see attached SEC Form 17-C for reference.

Filed on behalf by:
Name April Anne Roma
Designation Paralegal

Disclaimer

Holcim Philippines Inc. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 03:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HOLCIM PHILIPPINES, INC.
07/14HOLCIM PHILIPPINES : Legal Proceedings
PU
06/14HOLCIM PHILIPPINES : Integrated Annual Corporate Governance Report
PU
05/18Holcim Philippines Bulacan Plant Receives an Order from National Water Resources Board ..
CI
05/12Holcim Philippines, Inc. Appoints Elynor Roque as SVP, Head of Organization & Human Res..
CI
05/11Holcim Philippines, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
05/11Holcim Philippines, Inc. Omits to Pay Cash Dividends as of March 31, 2022
CI
04/22HOLCIM PHILIPPINES : List of Top 100 Stockholders (Common Shares)
PU
04/12Holcim Philippines Launches New Masonry Cement
MT
04/11Holcim Philippines, Inc. Enhances Masonry Cement Holcim WallRight Prime for Greater Str..
CI
04/10HOLCIM PHILIPPINES : Change in Directors and/or Officers (Resignation, Removal or Appointm..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 26 946 M - -
Net income 2021 2 564 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 145 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Yield 2021 7,79%
Capitalization 32 906 M 584 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,80x
EV / Sales 2021 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 1 161
Free-Float 4,98%
Chart HOLCIM PHILIPPINES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Holcim Philippines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Horia-Ciprian Adrian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eliana Nieto Sanchez Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Tomas I. Alcantara Chairman
Belinda E. Dugan Secretary, Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Thomas G. Aquino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOLCIM PHILIPPINES, INC.-7.61%582
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-10.65%26 807
HOLCIM LTD-11.95%25 465
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD-21.29%15 849
DANGOTE CEMENT PLC7.00%11 173
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-37.52%10 443