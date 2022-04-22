Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. Holcim Philippines, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HLCM   PHY3232G1014

HOLCIM PHILIPPINES, INC.

(HLCM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  04-20
5.540 PHP   -0.72%
12:28aHOLCIM PHILIPPINES : List of Top 100 Stockholders (Common Shares)
PU
04/12Holcim Philippines Launches New Masonry Cement
MT
04/11Holcim Philippines, Inc. Enhances Masonry Cement Holcim WallRight Prime for Greater Strength, Versatile Use
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Holcim Philippines : List of Top 100 Stockholders (Common Shares)

04/22/2022 | 12:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Holcim Philippines, Inc.HLCM PSE Disclosure Form 17-12-A - List of Top 100 Stockholders (Common Shares) Reference: Section 17.12 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

Type of Securities

  • Common
For the period ended Mar 31, 2022
Description of the Disclosure

List of Top 100 Stockholders

Number of Issued and Outstanding Common Shares 6,452,099,144
Number of Treasury Common Shares, if any -
Number of Outstanding Common Shares 6,452,099,144
Number of Listed Common Shares 6,452,094,978
Number of Lodged Common Shares 296,213,918
PCD Nominee - Filipino 233,606,589
PCD Nominee - Non-Filipino 62,607,329
Number of Certificated Common Shares 6,155,885,226
Change from previous submission

-

Filed on behalf by:
Name April Anne Roma
Designation Paralegal

Disclaimer

Holcim Philippines Inc. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 04:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HOLCIM PHILIPPINES, INC.
12:28aHOLCIM PHILIPPINES : List of Top 100 Stockholders (Common Shares)
PU
04/12Holcim Philippines Launches New Masonry Cement
MT
04/11Holcim Philippines, Inc. Enhances Masonry Cement Holcim WallRight Prime for Greater Str..
CI
04/10HOLCIM PHILIPPINES : Change in Directors and/or Officers (Resignation, Removal or Appointm..
PU
04/10Holcim Philippines, Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
03/21HOLCIM PHILIPPINES : Press Release
PU
03/21Holcim Philippines, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, ..
CI
03/16HOLCIM PHILIPPINES : Change in External Auditor
PU
2021Holcim Philippines, Inc. Provides Update on the Labor dispute in Lugait Plant
CI
2021Holcim Philippines, Inc. Announces Labor Dispute
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 26 946 M 515 M 515 M
Net income 2021 2 564 M 49,0 M 49,0 M
Net Debt 2021 1 145 M 21,9 M 21,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Yield 2021 7,79%
Capitalization 35 745 M 683 M 683 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,80x
EV / Sales 2021 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 1 161
Free-Float 4,98%
Chart HOLCIM PHILIPPINES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Holcim Philippines, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 5,54
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Horia-Ciprian Adrian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eliana Nieto Sanchez Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Tomas I. Alcantara Chairman
Belinda E. Dugan Secretary, Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Thomas G. Aquino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOLCIM PHILIPPINES, INC.0.36%687
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED2.18%30 277
HOLCIM LTD-3.70%28 772
XINJIANG TIANSHAN CEMENT CO., LTD.-19.66%17 383
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC-25.95%13 591
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED-4.72%12 165