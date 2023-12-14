Holding Center AD is a Bulgaria-based holding company that is principally engaged in the acquisition, appraisal and managing of shares, bonds, as well as the cession of licenses for patents. It specializes in the restructuring and management of its subsidiaries, the establishment of new subsidiaries, as well as the investment in and financing of other enterprises, in which it is a shareholder. The Holding has shares in Bulgarian companies active in two business sectors: the construction materials industry, including Stroykombinat M AD Stara Zagora and the textiles and apparel industry, including Nataliya AD Stara Zagora. As of December 31, 2011, the Company's major shareholder was Holding Zagora OOD with a stake of 38.43%.

Sector Investment Holding Companies