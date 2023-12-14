Trading Suspensions & Removals:
Date and time of the publication / communication 2023-12-14T13:30:33.Z
Action type Suspension
Reasons for the action Execution of the delayed interest payment
Effective from 2023-12-14T13:22:33.Z
Effective to 2023-12-15T07:30:00.Z
Ongoing True
Trading venue(s) XBUL
Issuer name Holding Center AD-Sofia
Issuer 8945006WICLCD849KH26
Instrument identifier BG2100014237
Instrument full name Holding Center bond
Related derivatives
Other related instruments
Comments
Attachments
