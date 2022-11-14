Holding Sveta Sofia : Coupon Payment

Coupon Payment
14.11.2022 17:34:49 (local time)
Company: Holding Sveta Sofia AD-Sofia (4HSA)
Please, be informed that the calculation of the accumulated interest on the bond issue of Holding Sveta Sofia AD (4HSA), ISIN BG2100019194, shall still be discontinued. Upon entering a clean price of 100% per bond, the "dirty" price shall equal BGN 1,000.
The above is imposed because of a received notification of a non-executed interest payment due by 14 November 2022.
For further information, please, contact the BSE Trading Department at the following telephone numbers: +359 2 9370942 or +359 2 9370944.
Disclaimer
Holding Sveta Sofia AD published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 16:54:01 UTC.