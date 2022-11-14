Holding Sveta Sofia : Coupon Payment

14.11.2022 17:34:49 (local time)

Company: Holding Sveta Sofia AD-Sofia (4HSA)

Please, be informed that the calculation of the accumulated interest on the bond issue of Holding Sveta Sofia AD (4HSA), ISIN BG2100019194, shall still be discontinued. Upon entering a clean price of 100% per bond, the "dirty" price shall equal BGN 1,000.

The above is imposed because of a received notification of a non-executed interest payment due by 14 November 2022.

For further information, please, contact the BSE Trading Department at the following telephone numbers: +359 2 9370942 or +359 2 9370944.

