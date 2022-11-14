Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Holding Sveta Sofia AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSOF   BG1100008983

HOLDING SVETA SOFIA AD

(HSOF)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-09
3.780 BGN    0.00%
11:55aHolding Sveta Sofia : Coupon Payment
PU
07/20Holding Sveta Sofia : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting
PU
05/31Holding Sveta Sofia AD Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Holding Sveta Sofia : Coupon Payment

11/14/2022 | 11:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Coupon Payment 14.11.2022 17:34:49 (local time)

Company: Holding Sveta Sofia AD-Sofia (4HSA)
Please, be informed that the calculation of the accumulated interest on the bond issue of Holding Sveta Sofia AD (4HSA), ISIN BG2100019194, shall still be discontinued. Upon entering a clean price of 100% per bond, the "dirty" price shall equal BGN 1,000.
The above is imposed because of a received notification of a non-executed interest payment due by 14 November 2022.
For further information, please, contact the BSE Trading Department at the following telephone numbers: +359 2 9370942 or +359 2 9370944.

Disclaimer

Holding Sveta Sofia AD published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 16:54:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 7,02 M 3,70 M 3,70 M
Net income 2020 1,01 M 0,53 M 0,53 M
Net Debt 2020 79,8 M 42,1 M 42,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 37,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 37,6 M 19,8 M 19,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 19,7x
EV / Sales 2020 16,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart HOLDING SVETA SOFIA AD
Duration : Period :
Holding Sveta Sofia AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vangel Rumenov Yankov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Georgi Hristov Komitov Chairman
Valentin Stoyanov Vergiev Director
Vanesa Dikran Kradzhyan Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOLDING SVETA SOFIA AD3.28%20
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-15.09%58 091
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-15.81%20 723
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-18.87%11 726
HAL TRUST-14.10%11 218
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-7.18%11 111