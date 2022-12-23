Advanced search
    HSOF   BG1100008983

HOLDING SVETA SOFIA AD

(HSOF)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-14
3.540 BGN   -6.35%
01:18pHolding Sveta Sofia : Coupon Payment
PU
12:08pHolding Sveta Sofia : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)
PU
11/14Holding Sveta Sofia : Coupon Payment
PU
Holding Sveta Sofia : Coupon Payment

12/23/2022 | 01:18pm EST
Coupon Payment 23.12.2022 18:02:35 (local time)

Company: Holding Sveta Sofia AD-Sofia (4HSA)
The calculation of the accumulated interest on the bond issue of Holding Sveta Sofia AD (4HSA), ISIN BG2100019194, shall be resumed as of 29 December 2022.
The reason is a notification of the executed interest payment due by 14 November 2022, received from the issuer.
For further information, please, contact the BSE Trading Department at the following telephone numbers: +359 2/ 9370942 or 9370933.

Financials
Sales 2020 7,02 M 3,80 M 3,80 M
Net income 2020 1,01 M 0,55 M 0,55 M
Net Debt 2020 79,8 M 43,2 M 43,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 37,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 35,2 M 19,1 M 19,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 19,7x
EV / Sales 2020 16,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart HOLDING SVETA SOFIA AD
Holding Sveta Sofia AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vangel Rumenov Yankov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Georgi Hristov Komitov Chairman
Valentin Stoyanov Vergiev Director
Vanesa Dikran Kradzhyan Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOLDING SVETA SOFIA AD-3.28%19
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-18.96%55 687
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.75%22 787
HAL TRUST-15.36%11 339
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-23.61%11 325
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.171.14%10 450