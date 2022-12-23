Holding Sveta Sofia : Coupon Payment

23.12.2022 18:02:35 (local time)

Company: Holding Sveta Sofia AD-Sofia (4HSA)

The calculation of the accumulated interest on the bond issue of Holding Sveta Sofia AD (4HSA), ISIN BG2100019194, shall be resumed as of 29 December 2022.

The reason is a notification of the executed interest payment due by 14 November 2022, received from the issuer.

For further information, please, contact the BSE Trading Department at the following telephone numbers: +359 2/ 9370942 or 9370933.

