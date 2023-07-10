Holding Sveta Sofia AD is a Bulgaria-based holding company that is principally engaged in the acquisition, appraisal and managing of shares, bonds as well as the cession of licenses for patents. It specializes in the restructuring and management of its subsidiaries, the establishment of new subsidiaries, as well as the investment in and financing of other enterprises, in which it is a shareholder. The Holding has shares in 27 Bulgarian companies that specialize in the financial services, personal services and accounting, retail, textiles, industrial machinery and equipment, freight transportation, paper and food producing industries.

Sector Investment Holding Companies