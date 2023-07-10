Coupon Payment 10.07.2023 17:21:00 (local time)
Company: Holding Sveta Sofia AD-Sofia (4HSA)
The calculation of interest on the bond issue of Holding Sveta Sofia AD (4HSA), ISIN BG2100019194, shall be resumed as of 11 July 2023. The reason is a notification of the executed coupon and amortisation payment due by 14 May 2023, received from the issuer.
Upon entering a clean price of 100% per bond, the "dirty" price shall equal BGN 900.
