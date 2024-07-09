Company: Holding Sveta Sofia AD-Sofia (HSOB)
The calculation of the accumulated interest on the bond issue of Holding Sveta Sofia AD (HSOB), ISIN BG2100016232, is discontinued as of 09 July 2024.
Upon entering a clean price of 100% per bond, the "dirty" price shall equal EUR 1,000. The reason is a received notification of a delay in interest payment due by 05 July 2024.
For further information, contact the BSE Trading Surveillance Department at +359 2/ 9370944 or 9370942.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Holding Sveta Sofia AD published this content on 09 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2024 08:41:08 UTC.