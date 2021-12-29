Holding Sveta Sofia : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)

Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)
Company: Holding Sveta Sofia AD-Sofia (4HSA)
BSE has received a report under Art. 100g (1), item 3 of the POSA as at 30 September 2021 from ABV Investments EOOD in the latter's capacity of a trustee of the bondholders of Holding Sveta Sofia AD (4HSA), ISIN BG2100019194.
The report may be accessed via the website of the Exchange.
