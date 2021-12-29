Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Bulgaria
  Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  Holding Sveta Sofia AD
  News
  7. Summary
    HSOF   BG1100008983

HOLDING SVETA SOFIA AD

(HSOF)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Holding Sveta Sofia : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee)

12/29/2021 | 07:07am EST
Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' trustee) 29.12.2021 12:29:58 (local time)

Company: Holding Sveta Sofia AD-Sofia (4HSA)
BSE has received a report under Art. 100g (1), item 3 of the POSA as at 30 September 2021 from ABV Investments EOOD in the latter's capacity of a trustee of the bondholders of Holding Sveta Sofia AD (4HSA), ISIN BG2100019194.
The report may be accessed via the website of the Exchange.

Disclaimer

Holding Sveta Sofia AD published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 12:06:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 7,02 M 4,06 M 4,06 M
Net income 2020 1,01 M 0,58 M 0,58 M
Net Debt 2020 79,8 M 46,1 M 46,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 37,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 33,8 M 19,6 M 19,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 19,6x
EV / Sales 2020 16,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vangel Rumenov Yankov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Georgi Hristov Komitov Chairman
Valentin Stoyanov Vergiev Director
Vanesa Dikran Kradzhyan Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOLDING SVETA SOFIA AD-10.53%20
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)59.26%78 457
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.73%25 075
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA19.39%16 680
HAL OPTICAL INVESTMENTS B.V.27.79%14 436
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)5.76%13 738