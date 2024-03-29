Company: Holding Sveta Sofia AD-Sofia (4HSA)
BSE received a report under Art. 100g (1) of the POSA as of 31 December 2023 from ABV Investments EOOD as a trustee of the bondholders of Holding Sveta Sofia AD (4HSA), ISIN BG2100019194.
The report is available on the website of the Exchange.
