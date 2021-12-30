Holding Sveta Sofia : Invitation and materials for a GSM

30.12.2021 12:14:18 (local time)

Company: Holding Sveta Sofia AD-Sofia (HSOF)

Due to the lack of quorum, the extraordinary GMS convened by Holding Sveta Sofia AD on 30 December 2021 has not been held.

Therefore, the EGM will be held on 14 January 2022 at 10:00 am, at the same place and under the same agenda.

The voting right will be entitled to all shareholders registered with the central securities register fourteen (14) days before the EGM, i.e. by 31 December 2021 (Record Date).

The final date for transacting shares of this company on the Exchange, as a result of which the holders will be entitled to exercise their voting right at the EGM, has been 29 December 2021 (Ex Date: 30 December 2021).

