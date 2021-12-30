Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Holding Sveta Sofia AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSOF   BG1100008983

HOLDING SVETA SOFIA AD

(HSOF)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Holding Sveta Sofia : Invitation and materials for a GSM

12/30/2021 | 07:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Invitation and materials for a GSM 30.12.2021 12:14:18 (local time)

Company: Holding Sveta Sofia AD-Sofia (HSOF)
Due to the lack of quorum, the extraordinary GMS convened by Holding Sveta Sofia AD on 30 December 2021 has not been held.
Therefore, the EGM will be held on 14 January 2022 at 10:00 am, at the same place and under the same agenda.
The voting right will be entitled to all shareholders registered with the central securities register fourteen (14) days before the EGM, i.e. by 31 December 2021 (Record Date).
The final date for transacting shares of this company on the Exchange, as a result of which the holders will be entitled to exercise their voting right at the EGM, has been 29 December 2021 (Ex Date: 30 December 2021).

Disclaimer

Holding Sveta Sofia AD published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 12:46:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HOLDING SVETA SOFIA AD
07:47aHOLDING SVETA SOFIA : Invitation and materials for a GSM
PU
12/29HOLDING SVETA SOFIA : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' tr..
PU
12/22HOLDING SVETA SOFIA : Coupon Payment
PU
11/29Holding Sveta Sofia AD Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months E..
CI
11/16HOLDING SVETA SOFIA : Suspension from trading of registered financial instruments
PU
05/31Holding Sveta Sofia Ad Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2..
CI
2019Holding Sveta Sofia AD Decides to Issue Bonds
CI
2018Holding Sveta Sofia AD Approves Amendments to the Statutes; Approves to Change of the R..
CI
2018Sveta Sofia Plans To Buy Stakes In Public Companies
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7,02 M 4,06 M 4,06 M
Net income 2020 1,01 M 0,58 M 0,58 M
Net Debt 2020 79,8 M 46,1 M 46,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 37,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 33,8 M 19,6 M 19,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 19,6x
EV / Sales 2020 16,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart HOLDING SVETA SOFIA AD
Duration : Period :
Holding Sveta Sofia AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vangel Rumenov Yankov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Georgi Hristov Komitov Chairman
Valentin Stoyanov Vergiev Director
Vanesa Dikran Kradzhyan Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOLDING SVETA SOFIA AD-10.53%20
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)59.20%78 457
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.45%25 149
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA19.17%16 680
HAL OPTICAL INVESTMENTS B.V.26.93%14 436
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)5.32%13 738