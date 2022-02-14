Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Holding Sveta Sofia AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSOF   BG1100008983

HOLDING SVETA SOFIA AD

(HSOF)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange - 02/02
3.38 BGN   +4.97%
10:23aHOLDING SVETA SOFIA : Invitation and materials for a GSM
PU
01/18HOLDING SVETA SOFIA : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting
PU
2021HOLDING SVETA SOFIA : Invitation and materials for a GSM
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Holding Sveta Sofia : Invitation and materials for a GSM

02/14/2022 | 10:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Invitation and materials for a GSM 14.02.2022 11:10:55 (local time)

Company: Holding Sveta Sofia AD-Sofia (HSOF)
Holding Sveta Sofia AD has appointed an extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 14 March 2022 at 10:00 am in the city of Sofia at 41 Iliyantsi Blvd. under the following agenda:
- Changes within the managing bodies of the company
Draft resolution: Releasing Georgi Komitov and Valentin Vergiev from the position of members of the Board of Directors and electing Dimitrinka Simeonova and Ina Lyungova as new members of the Board of Directors within its current mandate
- Determination of the remuneration and guarantee for the management to the members of the Board of Directors
- Changes within the Audit Committee
- In the absence of a quorum, the EGM will take place on 30 March 2022 at 10:00 am, at the same place and under the same agenda.
The voting right will be entitled to all shareholders registered with the central securities register fourteen (14) days before the EGM, i.e. by 28 February 2022 (Record Date).
The final date for transacting shares of this company on the Exchange, as a result of which the holders will be entitled to exercise their voting right at the EGM, will be 24 February 2022 (Ex Date: 25 February 2022).
The invitation is available on the website of the Exchange.

Disclaimer

Holding Sveta Sofia AD published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 15:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HOLDING SVETA SOFIA AD
10:23aHOLDING SVETA SOFIA : Invitation and materials for a GSM
PU
01/18HOLDING SVETA SOFIA : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting
PU
2021HOLDING SVETA SOFIA : Invitation and materials for a GSM
PU
2021HOLDING SVETA SOFIA : Financial and other reports (Semi-annual report of a bondholders' tr..
PU
2021HOLDING SVETA SOFIA : Coupon Payment
PU
2021Holding Sveta Sofia AD Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months E..
CI
2021HOLDING SVETA SOFIA : Suspension from trading of registered financial instruments
PU
2021Holding Sveta Sofia Ad Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2..
CI
2019Holding Sveta Sofia AD Decides to Issue Bonds
CI
2018Holding Sveta Sofia AD Approves Amendments to the Statutes; Approves to Change of the R..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7,02 M 4,09 M 4,09 M
Net income 2020 1,01 M 0,59 M 0,59 M
Net Debt 2020 79,8 M 46,5 M 46,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 37,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 33,6 M 19,6 M 19,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 19,6x
EV / Sales 2020 16,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart HOLDING SVETA SOFIA AD
Duration : Period :
Holding Sveta Sofia AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vangel Rumenov Yankov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Georgi Hristov Komitov Chairman
Valentin Stoyanov Vergiev Director
Vanesa Dikran Kradzhyan Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOLDING SVETA SOFIA AD-7.65%20
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-10.81%68 186
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED19.09%29 452
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-3.91%16 098
HAL OPTICAL INVESTMENTS B.V.-5.21%13 663
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)1.32%13 531