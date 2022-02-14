Holding Sveta Sofia : Invitation and materials for a GSM

14.02.2022 11:10:55 (local time)

Company: Holding Sveta Sofia AD-Sofia (HSOF)

Holding Sveta Sofia AD has appointed an extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 14 March 2022 at 10:00 am in the city of Sofia at 41 Iliyantsi Blvd. under the following agenda:

- Changes within the managing bodies of the company

Draft resolution: Releasing Georgi Komitov and Valentin Vergiev from the position of members of the Board of Directors and electing Dimitrinka Simeonova and Ina Lyungova as new members of the Board of Directors within its current mandate

- Determination of the remuneration and guarantee for the management to the members of the Board of Directors

- Changes within the Audit Committee

- In the absence of a quorum, the EGM will take place on 30 March 2022 at 10:00 am, at the same place and under the same agenda.

The voting right will be entitled to all shareholders registered with the central securities register fourteen (14) days before the EGM, i.e. by 28 February 2022 (Record Date).

The final date for transacting shares of this company on the Exchange, as a result of which the holders will be entitled to exercise their voting right at the EGM, will be 24 February 2022 (Ex Date: 25 February 2022).

The invitation is available on the website of the Exchange.

