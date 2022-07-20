Holding Sveta Sofia : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting

20.07.2022 17:00:06 (local time)

Company: Holding Sveta Sofia AD-Sofia (HSOF)

The regular General Meeting of Shareholders of Holding Sveta Sofia AD dated 16 July 2022 has passed the following resolutions:

- Adoption of the individual and consolidated reports of the managing bodies on the company's activity in 2021

- Adoption of the 2021 individual and consolidated annual financial reports of the company

- Adoption of the reports of the registered auditor on the 2021 audit

- Adoption of the report of the Audit Committee on 2021

- Adoption of the report of the Investor Relations Director on 2021

- Adoption of the report on the implementation of the remuneration policy for the members of the managing bodies

- Release from liability of the members of the managing bodies for their activity in 2021

- Election of a registered auditor for 2022

- Re-election of the members of the Board of Directors with a new 5-year mandate

- Amendments to the Statutes of the company

- Financial result allocation decision: Allocation of the 2021 profit of BGN 145 thousand to the retained profit

The Record of Proceedings taken at the company's GM is available on the website of the Exchange.

