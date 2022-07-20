Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Holding Sveta Sofia AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSOF   BG1100008983

HOLDING SVETA SOFIA AD

(HSOF)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-29
3.980 BGN   +4.74%
05/31Holding Sveta Sofia AD Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
03/17HOLDING SVETA SOFIA : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting
PU
03/17Holding Sveta Sofia AD Announces Retirement of Georgi Komitov and Valentin Vergiev from the Position of Members of the Board of Directors and Election Dimitrinka Simeonova and Ina Lyungova as New Members of the Board of Directors
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Holding Sveta Sofia : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting

07/20/2022 | 10:14am EDT
Minutes from a General shareholders meeting 20.07.2022 17:00:06 (local time)

Company: Holding Sveta Sofia AD-Sofia (HSOF)
The regular General Meeting of Shareholders of Holding Sveta Sofia AD dated 16 July 2022 has passed the following resolutions:
- Adoption of the individual and consolidated reports of the managing bodies on the company's activity in 2021
- Adoption of the 2021 individual and consolidated annual financial reports of the company
- Adoption of the reports of the registered auditor on the 2021 audit
- Adoption of the report of the Audit Committee on 2021
- Adoption of the report of the Investor Relations Director on 2021
- Adoption of the report on the implementation of the remuneration policy for the members of the managing bodies
- Release from liability of the members of the managing bodies for their activity in 2021
- Election of a registered auditor for 2022
- Re-election of the members of the Board of Directors with a new 5-year mandate
- Amendments to the Statutes of the company
- Financial result allocation decision: Allocation of the 2021 profit of BGN 145 thousand to the retained profit
The Record of Proceedings taken at the company's GM is available on the website of the Exchange.

Disclaimer

Holding Sveta Sofia AD published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 14:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 7,02 M 3,67 M 3,67 M
Net income 2020 1,01 M 0,53 M 0,53 M
Net Debt 2020 79,8 M 41,8 M 41,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 37,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 39,6 M 20,7 M 20,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 19,7x
EV / Sales 2020 16,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart HOLDING SVETA SOFIA AD
Duration : Period :
Holding Sveta Sofia AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vangel Rumenov Yankov Chief Executive Officer & Director
Georgi Hristov Komitov Chairman
Valentin Stoyanov Vergiev Director
Vanesa Dikran Kradzhyan Director-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOLDING SVETA SOFIA AD8.74%21
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-17.79%55 361
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED5.17%25 840
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-15.69%12 352
HAL TRUST-11.72%11 428
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-15.05%10 290