Holding Varna : Financial and other reports

15.09.2022 13:53:35 (local time)

Company: Holding Varna AD-Varna (5V2C)

BSE has received a report under Art. 100g (1) of the POSA as of 30 June 2022 from Texim Bank AD in the latter's capacity of a trustee of the holders of bonds issued by Holding Varna AD (5V2C), ISIN BG2100012140.

The report may be accessed via the website of the Exchange.

