    HVAR   BG1100036984

HOLDING VARNA PLC

(HVAR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-13
43.00 BGN    0.00%
Holding Varna : Financial and other reports

09/15/2022 | 09:40am EDT
Financial and other reports 15.09.2022 13:53:35 (local time)

Company: Holding Varna AD-Varna (5V2C)
BSE has received a report under Art. 100g (1) of the POSA as of 30 June 2022 from Texim Bank AD in the latter's capacity of a trustee of the holders of bonds issued by Holding Varna AD (5V2C), ISIN BG2100012140.
The report may be accessed via the website of the Exchange.

Disclaimer

Holding Varna AD published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 13:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
09:40aHOLDING VARNA : Financial and other reports
PU
07/14HOLDING VARNA : Registration of financial instruments
PU
07/07HOLDING VARNA : Minutes from a General shareholders meeting
PU
2021Holding Varna PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
2021Holding Varna plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2020Holding Varna PLC Reports Non-Consolidated Earnings Results for 2019
CI
2018Holding Varna PLC acquired an additional 1.4% stake in St. St. Constantine and Helena H..
CI
2018Holding Varna PLC acquired an additional 2.25% stake in St. St. Constantine and Helena ..
CI
2018An undisclosed buyer acquired 1.95% stake in St. St. Constantine and Helena Holding JSC..
CI
2018Holding Varna PLC acquired an additional 0.78% stake in St. St. Constantine and Helena ..
CI
Financials ()
Sales 2020 47,9 M - -
Net income 2020 -5,76 M - -
Net Debt 2020 186 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -44,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 279 M 142 M -
EV / Sales 2019 5,81x
EV / Sales 2020 9,25x
Nbr of Employees 926
Free-Float 55,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ivelina Kancheva Kancheva-Shaban CO-CEO & Chairman-Management Board
Milcho Petkov Bliznakov CO-CEO & Member-Management Board
Martin Neychev Stoyanov Member-Supervisory Board
Veselin Raychev Morov Member-Supervisory Board
Kalin Georgiev Zhelev Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOLDING VARNA PLC2.87%142
BANCO BTG PACTUAL S.A.8.42%26 623
HAITONG SECURITIES CO., LTD.-22.84%15 287
EVERBRIGHT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED0.47%8 866
HOULIHAN LOKEY, INC.-24.12%5 403
LAZARD LTD-15.72%3 411