Holdingrock1 S A : Availability online voting in the Annual GSM from 27.04.2022

CURRENT REPORT 10/2022

According to Law nr. 24/2017 regarding issuers of financial instruments and market operations, ASF regulation nr. 5/2018 regarding the issuers of financial instruments and market operations and/or the Bucharest Stock Exchange Rulebook for Multilateral Trading System.

Date of report 19.04.2022 Name of the Company HOLDINGROCK1 S.A. Registered Office 4 GARA HERASTRAU street, BUILDING A, Floor 3, Sector 2, Bucharest Phone +40 31 860 21 01 Email investors@rocaindustry.ro Website www.rocaindustry.ro Registration nr. with Trade Registry J40/16918/2021 Fiscal Code RO 44987869 Subscribed and paid share capital 176,945,730 lei Total number of shares 17,694,573 Symbol traded instruments ROC1 Market where securities are traded MTS AeRO Premium

Important events to be reported: Availability online voting in the Annual GSM from 27.04.2022

The management of HOLDINGROCK1 S.A. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") informs the market that as of 19 April 2022, 16:00 PM, the online voting for the Extraordinary and Ordinary General Shareholders Meetings from 27 April 2022 is open. Therefore, shareholders who held ROC1 shares on the reference date of 14 April 2022 are invited to go to https://roca.evote.ro/login, register and cast their votes in EGSM and OGSM.

The EGSM of HOLDINGROCK1 S.A. will take place on 27 April 2022, at 4:00 PM, at the registered office of the Company in Bucharest, str. Gara Herăstrău no. 4, building A, 3rd floor, Sector 2, and the OGSM will take place in the same day, at the same location at 5:00 PM. The shareholders can cast their votes online using eVOTE solution, by correspondence or by participating in person, at the location mentioned above. Shareholders who wish to participate in person are kindly requested to arrive at the location of the meetings by 3:30 PM the latest to allow sufficient time for registration. The online voting in eVOTE solution will be available also live, during the meetings.

The shareholders can access the convening notice as well as all the documents related to these meetings on the Company's website, at the link: https://rocaindustry.ro/general-shareholders- meetings.

Ioan-Adrian Bindea

President of the Board of Directors

HOLDINGROCK1 S.A.

