Holdingrock1 S A : Errata availability online voting in the Annual GSM from 27.04.2022

CURRENT REPORT 12/2022

According to Law nr. 24/2017 regarding issuers of financial instruments and market operations, ASF regulation nr. 5/2018 regarding the issuers of financial instruments and market operations and/or the Bucharest Stock Exchange Rulebook for Multilateral Trading System.

Date of report 26.04.2022 Name of the Company HOLDINGROCK1 S.A.

Important events to be reported: Errata regarding availability of online voting for GMS dated 27

April 2022

The management of HOLDINGROCK1 S.A. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") informs the market regarding a material error which occurred in Current Report 10/2022 regarding the availability of online voting in the GMS from 27 April 2022.

As such, the link which can be accessed by shareholders who held ROC1 shares on the reference date of 14 April 2022, in order to register and cast their votes in EGMS and OGMS, is https://roc1.evote.ro/login.

The rest of Current Report 10/2022 remains unchanged.

Ioan-Adrian Bindea

President of the Board of Directors

HOLDINGROCK1 S.A.

