    ROC1   RO9FY9SRFU46

HOLDINGROCK1 S.A.

(ROC1)
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  04-20
10.60 RON   -0.93%
HOLDINGROCK1 S A : Errata availability online voting in the Annual GSM from 27.04.2022
PU
HOLDINGROCK1 S A : Closed trading period 26.04.2022 - 26.05.2022
PU
HOLDINGROCK1 S A : Availability online voting in the Annual GSM from 27.04.2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Holdingrock1 S A : Errata availability online voting in the Annual GSM from 27.04.2022

04/26/2022 | 09:52am EDT
To: Bursa de Valori București S.A.

Autoritatea de Supraveghere Financiară

CURRENT REPORT 12/2022

According to Law nr. 24/2017 regarding issuers of financial instruments and market operations, ASF regulation nr. 5/2018 regarding the issuers of financial instruments and market operations and/or the Bucharest Stock Exchange Rulebook for Multilateral Trading System.

Date of report

26.04.2022

Name of the Company

HOLDINGROCK1 S.A.

Registered Office

4 GARA HERASTRAU street, BUILDING A,

Floor 3, Sector 2, Bucharest

Phone

+40 31 860 21 01

Email

investors@rocaindustry.ro

Website

www.rocaindustry.ro

Registration nr. with Trade Registry

J40/16918/2021

Fiscal Code

RO 44987869

Subscribed and paid share capital

176,945,730 lei

Total number of shares

17,694,573

Symbol traded instruments

ROC1

Market where securities are traded

MTS AeRO Premium

Important events to be reported: Errata regarding availability of online voting for GMS dated 27

April 2022

The management of HOLDINGROCK1 S.A. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") informs the market regarding a material error which occurred in Current Report 10/2022 regarding the availability of online voting in the GMS from 27 April 2022.

As such, the link which can be accessed by shareholders who held ROC1 shares on the reference date of 14 April 2022, in order to register and cast their votes in EGMS and OGMS, is https://roc1.evote.ro/login.

The rest of Current Report 10/2022 remains unchanged.

Ioan-Adrian Bindea

President of the Board of Directors

HOLDINGROCK1 S.A.

GARA HERASTRAU Str., Nr. 4, BUILDING A, Floor 3, Sector 2, Bucharest www.rocaindustry.ro +40 31 860 21 01

Disclaimer

Holdingrock1 SA published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 13:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
