Holdingrock1 S A : Errata availability online voting in the Annual GSM from 27.04.2022

To: Bursa de Valori București S.A.
Autoritatea de Supraveghere Financiară
CURRENT REPORT 12/2022
According to Law nr. 24/2017 regarding issuers of financial instruments and market operations, ASF regulation nr. 5/2018 regarding the issuers of financial instruments and market operations and/or the Bucharest Stock Exchange Rulebook for Multilateral Trading System.
|
Date of report
|
26.04.2022
|
Name of the Company
|
HOLDINGROCK1 S.A.
|
Registered Office
|
4 GARA HERASTRAU street, BUILDING A,
|
Floor 3, Sector 2, Bucharest
|
Phone
|
+40 31 860 21 01
|
Email
|
investors@rocaindustry.ro
|
Website
|
www.rocaindustry.ro
|
Registration nr. with Trade Registry
|
J40/16918/2021
|
Fiscal Code
|
RO 44987869
|
Subscribed and paid share capital
|
176,945,730 lei
|
Total number of shares
|
17,694,573
|
Symbol traded instruments
|
ROC1
|
Market where securities are traded
|
MTS AeRO Premium
Important events to be reported: Errata regarding availability of online voting for GMS dated 27
April 2022
The management of HOLDINGROCK1 S.A. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") informs the market regarding a material error which occurred in Current Report 10/2022 regarding the availability of online voting in the GMS from 27 April 2022.
As such, the link which can be accessed by shareholders who held ROC1 shares on the reference date of 14 April 2022, in order to register and cast their votes in EGMS and OGMS, is https://roc1.evote.ro/login.
The rest of Current Report 10/2022 remains unchanged.
Ioan-Adrian Bindea
President of the Board of Directors
HOLDINGROCK1 S.A.
GARA HERASTRAU Str., Nr. 4, BUILDING A, Floor 3, Sector 2, Bucharest www.rocaindustry.ro +40 31 860 21 01
Disclaimer
Holdingrock1 SA published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 13:51:02 UTC.