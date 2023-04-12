Advanced search
HolidayCheck : 1.2. Information pursuant to Section 125 para. 1 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) in connection with Section 125 para. 5 AktG, Article 4 para. 1 and Table 3 of the Annex to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212

04/12/2023 | 10:40am EDT
Annual general meeting of HolidayCheck Group AG on 24 May 2023

Convenience Translation

Information pursuant to section 125 para. 1 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) in connection with section 125 para. 5 AktG, article 4 para. 1 and table 3 of the annex to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212

Type of Information

Description

A. Specification of the message

1. Unique identifier of the event

HOC052023oHV

2. Type of message

Meeting notice of a general meeting

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: NEWM]

B. Specification of the issuer

1. ISIN

DE0005495329

2. Name of issuer

HolidayCheck Group AG

C. Specification of the meeting

1. Date of the general meeting

24.05.2023

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230524]

2. Time of the general meeting

10:00 hours (CEST)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

08:00 UTC]

3. Type of the general meeting

Ordinary annual general meeting

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: GMET]

4. Location of the general meeting

HolidayCheck Group AG, Neumarkter Straße 61, 81673 Munich,

Germany

5. Record Date

03.05.2023, 00:00 hours. (CEST)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230502]

6. Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

https://www.holidaycheckgroup.com/investor-

relations/hauptversammlung/

D. Participation in the general meeting

D. Participation in the general meeting - Voting in person on site

1. Method of participation by shareholder

Voting in person on site

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

PH; ISO 20022: PHYS]

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of participation

17.05.2023, 24:00 hours (CEST)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230517; 22:00 UTC]

3. Issuer deadline for voting

24.05.2023, until the end of voting

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230524; until the end of voting]

1

Annual general meeting of HolidayCheck Group AG on 24 May 2023

Convenience Translation

D. Participation in the general meeting - proxies nominated by the Company

1. Method of participation by shareholder

Exercising the right to vote by granting authority and issuing instructions

to the proxies nominated by the Company

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

PX; ISO 20022: PRXY]

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of participation

17.05.2023, 24:00 hours (CEST)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230517; 22:00 UTC]

3. Issuer deadline for voting

Granting authority (with voting instructions) to the proxies nominated by

the Company

    • in writing or in text form by postal mail, fax or email by 23.05.2023, 24:00 hours (CEST)
      [format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230523; 22:00 UTC]
    • if attending the Annual General Meeting in person on 24.05.2023, until the start of voting
      [format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230524; until the start of voting]
  2. Participation in the general meeting - proxy authorization

1. Method of participation by shareholder

Exercising the right to vote through an authorized third party

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

PX; ISO 20022: PRXY]

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of participation

17.05.2023, 24:00 hours (CEST)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230517; 22:00 UTC]

3. Issuer deadline for voting

Exercise of voting rights by the authorised third party on

24.05.2023, until the end of voting at the Annual General Meeting

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230524; until the end of voting]

Exercising of voting rights by the proxy through granting sub-proxies

and issuing instructions to the proxies nominated by the Company:

in writing or in text form by postal mail, fax or email by

23.05.2023, 24:00 hours (CEST)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230523; 22:00 UTC]

if attending the Annual General Meeting in person on

24.05.2023, until the start of voting

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230524; until the start of voting]

2

Annual general meeting of HolidayCheck Group AG on 24 May 2023

Convenience Translation

E. Agenda

E. Agenda - item 1

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

1

2. Title of the agenda item

Presentation of the adopted annual financial statements and the

approved consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2022,

the group management report for the financial year 2022 and the report

of the supervisory board for the financial year 2022

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

https://www.holidaycheckgroup.com/investor-

relations/hauptversammlung/

4. Vote

none

5. Alternative voting options

none

E. Agenda - item 2

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

2

2. Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Management Board

for the financial year 2022

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

https://www.holidaycheckgroup.com/investor-

relations/hauptversammlung/

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

E. Agenda - item 3

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

3

2. Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board

for the financial year 2022

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

https://www.holidaycheckgroup.com/investor-

relations/hauptversammlung/

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

3

Annual general meeting of HolidayCheck Group AG on 24 May 2023

Convenience Translation

E. Agenda - item 4

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

4

2. Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the election of the auditor of the financial statements and

the auditor of the consolidated financial statements for the financial year

2023

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

https://www.holidaycheckgroup.com/investor-

relations/hauptversammlung/

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

E. Agenda - item 5

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

5

2. Title of the agenda item

Resolution on an amendment to § 13 of the Articles of Association to

include a new paragraph (4) to enable virtual general meetings in the

future

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

https://www.holidaycheckgroup.com/investor-

relations/hauptversammlung/

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

E. Agenda - item 6

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

6

2. Title of the agenda item

Resolution on an amendment to § 15 of the Articles of Association to

include a new paragraph (4) to enable the participation of Supervisory

Board members in General Meetings by way of video and audio

transmission

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

https://www.holidaycheckgroup.com/investor-

relations/hauptversammlung/

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

4

Annual general meeting of HolidayCheck Group AG on 24 May 2023

Convenience Translation

E. Agenda - item 7

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

7

2. Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the approval of the conclusion of a domination agreement

with Burda Digital SE

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

https://www.holidaycheckgroup.com/investor-

relations/hauptversammlung/

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

F. Shareholder right - motions for additions to the agenda

1. Object of deadline

Submission of requests for additions to the agenda

2. Applicable issuer deadline

29.04.2023, 24:00 hours (CET) (time of receipt decisive)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230429; 23:00 UTC]

F. Shareholder right - countermotions

1. Object of deadline

Submission of countermotions to proposed resolutions on items on the

agenda

2. Applicable issuer deadline

For countermotions to be made available to other shareholders:

09.05.2023, 24:00 hours (CEST) (time of receipt decisive)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230509; 22:00 UTC]

For countermotions during the Annual General Meeting:

24.05.2023

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230524]

F. Shareholder right - election proposals

1. Object of deadline

Submission of election proposals for the election of supervisory board

members or auditors

2. Applicable issuer deadline

For election proposals to be made available to other shareholders:

09.05.2023, 24:00 hours (CEST) (time of receipt decisive)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230509; 22:00 UTC]

For election proposals during the Annual General Meeting:

24.05.2023

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230524]

5

Disclaimer

HolidayCheck Group AG published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 14:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 95,0 M 104 M 104 M
Net income 2022 2,23 M 2,43 M 2,43 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 307 M 335 M 335 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,23x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 240
Free-Float 26,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Marc Al-Hames Chairman-Management Board
Markus Scheuermann Chief Financial Officer
Holger Eckstein Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dirk Altenbeck Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maximilian Preisser Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG24.38%335
NEWS CORPORATION-3.30%10 134
PEARSON PLC-11.07%7 409
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY21.87%6 493
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED36.96%5 362
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED48.61%4 349
