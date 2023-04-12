HolidayCheck : 1.2. Information pursuant to Section 125 para. 1 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) in connection with Section 125 para. 5 AktG, Article 4 para. 1 and Table 3 of the Annex to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212

Annual general meeting of HolidayCheck Group AG on 24 May 2023

Convenience Translation

Information pursuant to section 125 para. 1 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) in connection with section 125 para. 5 AktG, article 4 para. 1 and table 3 of the annex to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212

Type of Information Description A. Specification of the message 1. Unique identifier of the event HOC052023oHV 2. Type of message Meeting notice of a general meeting [format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: NEWM] B. Specification of the issuer 1. ISIN DE0005495329 2. Name of issuer HolidayCheck Group AG C. Specification of the meeting 1. Date of the general meeting 24.05.2023 [format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230524] 2. Time of the general meeting 10:00 hours (CEST) [format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 08:00 UTC] 3. Type of the general meeting Ordinary annual general meeting [format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: GMET] 4. Location of the general meeting HolidayCheck Group AG, Neumarkter Straße 61, 81673 Munich, Germany 5. Record Date 03.05.2023, 00:00 hours. (CEST) [format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230502] 6. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) https://www.holidaycheckgroup.com/investor- relations/hauptversammlung/ D. Participation in the general meeting

D. Participation in the general meeting - Voting in person on site