HolidayCheck : 1.2. Information pursuant to Section 125 para. 1 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) in connection with Section 125 para. 5 AktG, Article 4 para. 1 and Table 3 of the Annex to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212
Annual general meeting of HolidayCheck Group AG on 24 May 2023
Convenience Translation
Information pursuant to section 125 para. 1 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) in connection with section 125 para. 5 AktG, article 4 para. 1 and table 3 of the annex to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212
Type of Information
Description
A. Specification of the message
1. Unique identifier of the event
HOC052023oHV
2. Type of message
Meeting notice of a general meeting
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: NEWM]
B. Specification of the issuer
1. ISIN
DE0005495329
2. Name of issuer
HolidayCheck Group AG
C. Specification of the meeting
1. Date of the general meeting
24.05.2023
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230524]
2. Time of the general meeting
10:00 hours (CEST)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
08:00 UTC]
3. Type of the general meeting
Ordinary annual general meeting
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: GMET]
4. Location of the general meeting
HolidayCheck Group AG, Neumarkter Straße 61, 81673 Munich,
Germany
5. Record Date
03.05.2023, 00:00 hours. (CEST)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230502]
6. Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
https://www.holidaycheckgroup.com/investor-
relations/hauptversammlung/
D. Participation in the general meeting
D. Participation in the general meeting - Voting in person on site
1. Method of participation by shareholder
Voting in person on site
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
PH; ISO 20022: PHYS]
2. Issuer deadline for the notification of participation
17.05.2023, 24:00 hours (CEST)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230517; 22:00 UTC]
3. Issuer deadline for voting
24.05.2023, until the end of voting
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230524; until the end of voting]
Annual general meeting of HolidayCheck Group AG on 24 May 2023
Convenience Translation
D. Participation in the general meeting - proxies nominated by the Company
1. Method of participation by shareholder
Exercising the right to vote by granting authority and issuing instructions
to the proxies nominated by the Company
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
PX; ISO 20022: PRXY]
2. Issuer deadline for the notification of participation
17.05.2023, 24:00 hours (CEST)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230517; 22:00 UTC]
3. Issuer deadline for voting
Granting authority (with voting instructions) to the proxies nominated by
the Company
in writing or in text form by postal mail, fax or email by 23.05.2023, 24:00 hours (CEST)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230523; 22:00 UTC]
if attending the Annual General Meeting in person on 24.05.2023, until the start of voting
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230524; until the start of voting]
Participation in the general meeting - proxy authorization
1. Method of participation by shareholder
Exercising the right to vote through an authorized third party
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
PX; ISO 20022: PRXY]
2. Issuer deadline for the notification of participation
17.05.2023, 24:00 hours (CEST)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230517; 22:00 UTC]
3. Issuer deadline for voting
Exercise of voting rights by the authorised third party on
24.05.2023, until the end of voting at the Annual General Meeting
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230524; until the end of voting]
Exercising of voting rights by the proxy through granting sub-proxies
and issuing instructions to the proxies nominated by the Company:
• in writing or in text form by postal mail, fax or email by
23.05.2023, 24:00 hours (CEST)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230523; 22:00 UTC]
• if attending the Annual General Meeting in person on
24.05.2023, until the start of voting
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230524; until the start of voting]
Annual general meeting of HolidayCheck Group AG on 24 May 2023
Convenience Translation
E. Agenda
E. Agenda - item 1
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
1
2. Title of the agenda item
Presentation of the adopted annual financial statements and the
approved consolidated financial statements as at 31 December 2022,
the group management report for the financial year 2022 and the report
of the supervisory board for the financial year 2022
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
https://www.holidaycheckgroup.com/investor-
relations/hauptversammlung/
4. Vote
none
5. Alternative voting options
none
E. Agenda - item 2
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
2
2. Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Management Board
for the financial year 2022
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
https://www.holidaycheckgroup.com/investor-
relations/hauptversammlung/
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
E. Agenda - item 3
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
3
2. Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board
for the financial year 2022
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
https://www.holidaycheckgroup.com/investor-
relations/hauptversammlung/
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
Annual general meeting of HolidayCheck Group AG on 24 May 2023
Convenience Translation
E. Agenda - item 4
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
4
2. Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the election of the auditor of the financial statements and
the auditor of the consolidated financial statements for the financial year
2023
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
https://www.holidaycheckgroup.com/investor-
relations/hauptversammlung/
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
E. Agenda - item 5
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
5
2. Title of the agenda item
Resolution on an amendment to § 13 of the Articles of Association to
include a new paragraph (4) to enable virtual general meetings in the
future
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
https://www.holidaycheckgroup.com/investor-
relations/hauptversammlung/
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
E. Agenda - item 6
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
6
2. Title of the agenda item
Resolution on an amendment to § 15 of the Articles of Association to
include a new paragraph (4) to enable the participation of Supervisory
Board members in General Meetings by way of video and audio
transmission
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
https://www.holidaycheckgroup.com/investor-
relations/hauptversammlung/
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
Annual general meeting of HolidayCheck Group AG on 24 May 2023
Convenience Translation
E. Agenda - item 7
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
7
2. Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the approval of the conclusion of a domination agreement
with Burda Digital SE
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
https://www.holidaycheckgroup.com/investor-
relations/hauptversammlung/
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
F. Shareholder right - motions for additions to the agenda
1. Object of deadline
Submission of requests for additions to the agenda
2. Applicable issuer deadline
29.04.2023, 24:00 hours (CET) (time of receipt decisive)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230429; 23:00 UTC]
F. Shareholder right - countermotions
1. Object of deadline
Submission of countermotions to proposed resolutions on items on the
agenda
2. Applicable issuer deadline
For countermotions to be made available to other shareholders:
09.05.2023, 24:00 hours (CEST) (time of receipt decisive)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230509; 22:00 UTC]
For countermotions during the Annual General Meeting:
24.05.2023
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230524]
F. Shareholder right - election proposals
1. Object of deadline
Submission of election proposals for the election of supervisory board
members or auditors
2. Applicable issuer deadline
For election proposals to be made available to other shareholders:
09.05.2023, 24:00 hours (CEST) (time of receipt decisive)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230509; 22:00 UTC]
For election proposals during the Annual General Meeting:
24.05.2023
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230524]
Disclaimer
HolidayCheck Group AG published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 14:39:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG
Sales 2022
95,0 M
104 M
104 M
Net income 2022
2,23 M
2,43 M
2,43 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
307 M
335 M
335 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
3,23x
Capi. / Sales 2023
2,56x
Nbr of Employees
240
Free-Float
26,1%
Chart HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.