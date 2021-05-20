HolidayCheck : Interim Statement for the first quarter of 2021

The tables and disclosures in the interim management report may contain rounding differences. Unless explicitly stated otherwise, figures for the previous year have been adjusted in accordance with IFRS 5 and IAS 1 / IAS 8.

1. BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

Demand for holidays remained extremely subdued over the first three months of 2021 in light of the global spread of COVID-19 and the continued imposition of stringent travel restrictions by many countries in response to the pandemic. Demand for both package holidays and hotel bookings with independent travel arrangements remains weak.

Revenue is recognised only if it is highly probable that the holiday will not be cancelled and that the commission will not have to be refunded. In light of the continued great uncertainty because of this exceptional situation and by the high level of dependence on unforeseeable political decisions affecting the travel sector, it is not possible to provide a reliable estimate of cancellation rates for previously booked holidays with departure dates after 31 March 2021. Accordingly, no revenue was recognised for holidays in this category. This approach was taken in preparing the year-end financial statements for 2020. By contrast, the interim financial statements as at 31 March 2020 included an estimated figure for contingent consideration. At the time, it was felt that COVID- 19 would not have a long-term impact and that a reliable estimate was therefore possible (albeit with a modified cancellation rate). As at 31 March 2021, the order book included commission entitlements of EUR 6,437 thousand (unvalued, excluding cancellations). For the reasons given above, these have not been shown as revenue. Reimbursement liabilities have been created in respect of any commissions that have already been received.

Successful capital increase with subscription rights

On 20 January 2021, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of HolidayCheck Group AG passed a resolution to