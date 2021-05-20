HolidayCheck : Interim Statement for the first quarter of 2021
INTERIM STATEMENT
OF HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2021
K E Y F I G U R E S
1 January to
1 January to
31 March 2021
31 March 2020
REVENUE AND EARNINGS
Revenue
in EUR million
1.7
-6.7
Cost of goods sold
in EUR million
-0.2
-1.5
Gross margin
in EUR million
1.4
-8.3
Marketing expenses
in EUR million
-0.1
-7.6
Personnel expenses
in EUR million
-5.1
-9.2
Net impairment losses on financial assets
in EUR million
0.0
0.6
Other expenses
in EUR million
-2.6
-5.7
EBITDA
in EUR million
-5.5
-29.0
Operating EBITDA
in EUR million
-5.9
-29.2
EBIT
in EUR million
-7.1
-30.9
Financial result
in EUR million
-0.1
0.0
EBT
in EUR million
-7.2
-31.0
Consolidated net profit/loss from continuing operations
in EUR million
-6.5
-30.9
Consolidated net profit/loss
in EUR million
-6.5
-58.9
Earnings per share
in EUR
-0.09
-1.03
31 March 2021
31 December 2020
ASSETS AND CAPITAL STRUCTURE
Total assets
in EUR million
157.9
134.0
Non-current assets
in EUR million
95.0
95.1
Current assets
in EUR million
63.0
38.9
Thereof cash and cash equivalents
in EUR million
58.8
33.7
Equity
in EUR million
121.1
80.4
Debt
in EUR million
36.9
53.6
31 March 2021
31 December 2020
KEY CAPITAL MARKET DATA
Equity ratio
in percent
76.7
60.0
Debt ratio
in percent
23.3
40.0
RATIO OF EQUITY AND DEBT AS AT 31 MARCH 2021
Debt 23.3 %
Equity 76.7%
SHAREHOLDER STRUCTURE AS AT 31 MARCH 2021 (ROUNDED FIGURES)
Treasury shares 0.6%
Burda Digital SE*
Free float
33.3%
65.8%
Management Board
and Supervisory Board
0.3%
* as at 20 January 2021; no guarantee of completeness
The tables and disclosures in the interim management report may contain rounding differences. Unless explicitly stated otherwise, figures for the previous year have been adjusted in accordance with IFRS 5 and IAS 1 / IAS 8.
1. BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT
Demand for holidays remained extremely subdued over the first three months of 2021 in light of the global spread of COVID-19 and the continued imposition of stringent travel restrictions by many countries in response to the pandemic. Demand for both package holidays and hotel bookings with independent travel arrangements remains weak.
Revenue is recognised only if it is highly probable that the holiday will not be cancelled and that the commission will not have to be refunded. In light of the continued great uncertainty because of this exceptional situation and by the high level of dependence on unforeseeable political decisions affecting the travel sector, it is not possible to provide a reliable estimate of cancellation rates for previously booked holidays with departure dates after 31 March 2021. Accordingly, no revenue was recognised for holidays in this category. This approach was taken in preparing the year-end financial statements for 2020. By contrast, the interim financial statements as at 31 March 2020 included an estimated figure for contingent consideration. At the time, it was felt that COVID- 19 would not have a long-term impact and that a reliable estimate was therefore possible (albeit with a modified cancellation rate). As at 31 March 2021, the order book included commission entitlements of EUR 6,437 thousand (unvalued, excluding cancellations). For the reasons given above, these have not been shown as revenue. Reimbursement liabilities have been created in respect of any commissions that have already been received.
Successful capital increase with subscription rights
On 20 January 2021, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of HolidayCheck Group AG passed a resolution to
increase the company's share capital out of authorised capital against cash contributions, with shareholder subscription rights.
The new shares were publicly offered on the basis of a prospectus approved on 21 January 2021 by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin).
All the shares offered were placed. 99.44 percent of subscription rights were exercised. This includes the subscription of the company's majority shareholder, Burda Digital SE, which exercised its subscription rights in full.
Thus 28,747,815 new shares were subscribed at an offer price of EUR 1.65 each.
In total, 29,156,814 new shares were placed, equal to 50 percent of the company's previous share capital, generating gross issue proceeds of
EUR 48,109 thousand. The resulting cash inflow was EUR 47,609 thousand. The costs of the corporate action were EUR 1,425 thousand. The net proceeds of the issue were EUR 46,683 thousand. As a result of the transaction, the total number of shares rose from 58,313,628 to 87,470,442.
The capital increase was entered in the commercial register on 10 February 2021. The new shares were admitted to trading on 10 February 2021, and on 11 February 2021 they were included in the company's listing in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchance (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, FWB) The Prime Standard is a segment of the Regulated Market with additional follow-up duties. The new shares carry full dividend rights from 1 January 2020.
Repayment and modification of credit facilities
Following the successful capital increase in February 2021, the company repaid, in full and within the stipulated term, all amounts drawn down under existing credit facilities, together with the associated interest, in total EUR 9,895 thousand. At the same time, both credit facilities were reduced from EUR 10,000 thousand to EUR 5,000 thousand.
Other events
In January 2021, the company pledged additional bank credits totalling EUR 300 thousand as security for a bankruptcy insurance policy for HC Touristik.
The liquidation of Tomorrow Travel B.V. was completed in March 2021. Liquidation and deconsolidation had no impact on the Group.
In March 2021, the company received a letter from Georg Hesse, a former member of the Management Board. In the letter, he asked to be released early from his service contract on 31 March 2021. The contract was originally due to end on 30 June 2023. Based on the resulting cancellation agreement, the company pays Georg Hesse 50 percent of the gross remuneration payable from the date of effective termination to the termination date as a one-off gross settlement. Existing liabilities totalling EUR 391 thousand under the cancellation agreement were reversed.
2. INCOME, ASSETS AND FINANCIAL POSITION
Due to the many and varied impacts of COVID-19 in 2020, we decided on a one-off basis to adjust our financial results to exclude significant out-of-period items, i.e. adjustments to revenue (and directly related costs) generated in 2019 in respect of holidays in 2020.
A breakdown of all these adjustments to our financial indicators can be found in section 3.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we are not currently recognising contingent consideration or the directly associated costs in respect of holidays with departures after the reporting date. Consequently, there is no need to make a corresponding adjustment for the current period.
All the following comparisons of the Group's income, assets and financial position relate to continuing operations.
2.1 Income
Revenue
Against this background, HolidayCheck Group AG's revenue in the first quarter of 2021 (i.e. commission revenue for holidays with departure before the reporting date) was EUR 1,673 thousand compared with minus EUR 6,749 thousand for the same period in 2020. The figure for adjusted first- quarter revenue in the previous year was
EUR 8,543 thousand.
Total operating income for the first quarter was EUR 2,528 thousand compared with minus
EUR 5,521 thousand over the same period in 2020. The total figure for adjusted operating income in
the first three months of 2020 was EUR 9,771 thousand.
Gross margin in the first quarter of 2021 was EUR 1,434 thousand compared with minus EUR 8,272 thousand in the first quarter of 2020. After adjustment, gross margin in the first three months of the previous year was
EUR 7,020 thousand.
Gross margin is defined as sales revenue less cost of goods sold (COGS), i.e. advance purchases of holiday-related services (e.g. expenses for hotels, flights and transfer services incurred by the Group's in-house tour operator HC Touristik).
EBITDA
Cost of goods sold in the first quarter of 2021 was minus EUR 239 thousand compared with minus EUR 1,523 thousand in the same quarter of 2020.
Marketing expenses in the first quarter were minus EUR 87 thousand in the current financial year and minus EUR 7,626 thousand in 2020. Adjusted marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2020 were minus EUR 12,485 thousand.
The downturn in marketing expenses was mainly due to a significant year-on-year reduction in marketing activities, which were almost completely suspended from mid-March 2020 onwards due to the pandemic.
Personnel expenses for the first quarter of 2021 came to minus EUR 5,083 thousand compared with minus EUR 9,208 thousand over the same period in 2020.
The decline in personnel expenses for the first quarter of the current financial year is mainly due to government short-term working (Kurzarbeit) subsidies, a reduction in the size of the workforce over the second half of 2020 and the reversal of liabilities totalling EUR 391 thousand to a former member of the Management Board following the early termination of his service contract.
Net impairment losses on financial assets
produced income of EUR 35 thousand in the first quarter of 2021 compared with income of EUR 566 thousand for the same period in 2020. Adjusted income from net impairment losses on financial assets in the first three months of 2020 came to EUR 117 thousand.
Other expenses for the first quarter 2021 stood at minus EUR 2,630 thousand and minus
EUR 5,663 thousand over the same period in 2020.
First-quarter EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) showed ayear-on-yearimprovement from minus