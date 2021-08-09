Log in
    HOC   DE0005495329

HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG

(HOC)
  Report
PRESS RELEASE : HolidayCheck Group AG publishes -2-

08/09/2021 | 01:31am EDT
phone: +49 (0)89 357 680 901 
fax: +49 (0)89 357 680 999 
Email: armin.blohmann@holidaycheckgroup.com 
Sabine Wodarz 
phone: +49 (0)89 357 680 915 
fax: +49 (0)89 357 680 999 
Email: sabine.wodarz@holidaycheckgroup.com 
www.holidaycheckgroup.com 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-08-09 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      HolidayCheck Group AG 
              Neumarkter Str. 61 
              81673 München 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 89 357680 901 
Fax:          +49 89 357680 999 
E-mail:       armin.blohmann@holidaycheckgroup.com 
Internet:     www.holidaycheckgroup.com 
ISIN:         DE0005495329 
WKN:          549532 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1224683 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
-------------

1224683 2021-08-09

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1224683&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 09, 2021 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 27,5 M 32,3 M 32,3 M
Net income 2021 -14,9 M -17,5 M -17,5 M
Net cash 2021 46,9 M 55,1 M 55,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 -14,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 210 M 248 M 248 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,95x
EV / Sales 2022 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 343
Free-Float 33,1%
Chart HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
HolidayCheck Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,42 €
Average target price 2,83 €
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marc Al-Hames Chairman-Management Board
Markus Scheuermann Chief Financial Officer
Holger Eckstein Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dirk Altenbeck Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Döring Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOLIDAYCHECK GROUP AG21.65%248
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED18.00%9 433
IREADER TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-34.05%1 500
STORYTEL AB (PUBL)-30.93%1 470
MEDIA DO CO., LTD.-39.14%648
D&C MEDIA CO.,LTD.23.23%483