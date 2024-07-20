Holista Colltech Limited Directors' report

31 December 2023

Letter from Chair

Dear Shareholders,

On behalf of the Board of Directors (the Board) of Holista Colltech Limited (Holista, the Company, or the Group), I present our Annual Report and audited statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 (FY2023).

Update on ASIC Legal Matter

This report is being presented to you following significant corporate and legal developments having occurred subsequent to the 2023 financial year end. On 19 March 2023 the Federal Court delivered judgement in relation to ASIC's civil proceedings against the Company. In brief, i) the Company been ordered to pay a pecuniary penalty of $1.8 million; ii) the Company's former CEO and Managing Director, Dr Rajen Marnickavasagar has been disqualified from managing a corporation for four years; iii) the Company has been ordered to pay the plaintiff's legal costs in excess of $200,000; and iv) the Company has been ordered to file written submissions regarding the payment of the pecuniary penalty in instalments.

Over the past three years the Board has continued to update shareholders on this legal matter. I draw your attention to the judgement to provide context for the performance of the year under review, as well as the forward actions the Company is taking to achieve corporate recovery and improve its financial position.

Review of Financial Performance

Our performance in FY2023 should be seen against the backdrop of our emergence from the nearly two years of movement restrictions in Malaysia due to the pandemic. At the same time the aforementioned legal case consumed significant management time and financial resources subsequently affecting management's ability to develop and launch new products and pursue new business opportunities.

While Group revenue declined 28% to $5.9 million in FY2023 compared to FY2022, Holista demonstrated resilience by achieving a 70-basis point increase in gross margin to 49.1% and a 63% improvement in net operating cash outflow to $410,000. These achievements were driven primarily by favourable changes in the sales mix and effective cost controls. They helped to mitigate some of the losses from slower sales across Holista's key divisions, as outlined below.

Holista reported a FY2023 net loss after tax of $4.9 million (FY2022 net loss: $1.5 million) due to a combination of unfavourable foreign exchange rates, increased research and development investments relating to new launches, higher impairment charges, as well as abnormally high professional fees associated with the legal case referred to above.

Impact of Court's Decision on ASIC Matter

As a consequence of Dr Rajen Manika's disqualification, Mr Lai Kwok Kin, a Singaporean who specialises in investor relations and crisis communications, was appointed as an Independent Director on 19 March 2024. Through deemed interest he is currently Holista's fourth largest shareholder. The current Board now comprises three Independent Directors who will all be due for re-election at the Annual General Meeting to be convened on 17 May 2024.

On the matter of the penalty, the Board and will be submitting a proposal to pay the penalty in instalments. The Board hopes to achieve a balance between the progressive full settlement of the penalty and management of cashflow, a balance necessary corporate recovery.

Over the past three years Holista has navigated through uncertainty, largely stemming from the ASIC legal matter. This case tested our resilience and focused our commitment to compliance and governance. It also consumed significant Group resources in terms of both human and financial capital.

The Court's decision on 19 March 2024 and the immediate changes outlined above will eliminate a layer of uncertainty which had held back product launches and affected negotiations with suppliers. At the same time, we expect our non-operational costs to decline substantially in the current year. This closure of this matter will free up resources and management time to re-focus on organic growth including the development and launch of new products, re- branding of product lines, move to the online marketing and sales and the pursuit of additional business opportunities.