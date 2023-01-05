Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Holland Colours NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOLCO   NL0000440311

HOLLAND COLOURS NV

(HOLCO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:20 2023-01-05 am EST
124.00 EUR   -3.88%
2022Holland Colours : Kidscollege visits Holland Colours
PU
2022Holland Colours : N.V., - Press Release Holland Colours NV - Half Year Results 2022/2023
PU
2022Holland Colours N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Holland Colours : N.V., Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

01/05/2023 | 03:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Holland Colours N.V., Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
Holland Colours N.V., Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving

Below you will find information from the register financial reporting. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Filing date05 jan 2023
Issuing institutionHolland Colours N.V.
Reporting year2022
Previous result
Document
Type of document Document
Type of documentHalfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving Documentholland colours nv - half year results 2022-2023.afm-a2203-00208.pdf

Date last update: 05 January 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

HCA - Holland Colours NV published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 20:07:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about HOLLAND COLOURS NV
2022Holland Colours : Kidscollege visits Holland Colours
PU
2022Holland Colours : N.V., - Press Release Holland Colours NV - Half Year Results 2022/2023
PU
2022Holland Colours N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 202..
CI
2022Holland Colours : Press Release - Holland Colours Half Year Results 2022/2023
PU
2022HOLLAND COLOURS NV : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2022Holland Colours : N.V., - Press Release Holland Colours - Annual General Meeting of Shareh..
PU
2022Holland Colours : Press release - annual general meeting holland colours
PU
2022HOLLAND COLOURS NV : Proxy Statments
CO
2022Holland Colours : Press Release Holland Colours Financial Results 2021/2022
PU
2022Holland Colours N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 110 M 116 M 116 M
Net income 2022 10,2 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
Net cash 2022 15,7 M 16,5 M 16,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,2x
Yield 2022 3,78%
Capitalization 107 M 112 M 112 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 464
Free-Float 35,6%
Chart HOLLAND COLOURS NV
Duration : Period :
Holland Colours NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOLLAND COLOURS NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Coen W. H. Vinke Chief Executive Officer
Geert Rutgers Chief Financial Officer
Roland Zoomers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eelco M. S. van Hamersveld Chief Technology Officer
Aukje R. Doornbos Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOLLAND COLOURS NV0.78%118
ZHEJIANG LONGSHENG GROUP CO.,LTD0.61%4 690
DIC CORPORATION-0.47%1 659
ZHEJIANG RUNTU CO., LTD.0.55%1 191
SAKATA INX CORPORATION-4.95%378
SUDARSHAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED-2.68%321