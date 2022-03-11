Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  Holland Colours NV
  News
  Summary
    HOLCO   NL0000440311

HOLLAND COLOURS NV

(HOLCO)
Holland Colours : N.V., - Holland Colours strenghtens compliance with its Code of Conduct

03/11/2022 | 06:21am EST
PRESS RELEASE

HOLLAND COLOURS STRENGTHENS COMPLIANCE WITH ITS CODE OF CONDUCT

Recently Holland Colours NV has been informed by the local management of PT Holland Colours Asia about potential irregular payments. Holland Colours NV initiated a full investigation which was conducted by an international law firm and instructed the local management to stop these payments at once.

The investigation has found evidence of payments made to employees of a small number of local customers (i.e. no government officials or employees of Holland Colours) spanning a period of 8 years, adding up to a total sum of approx. USD 16,000 to 63,000 per year. The payments were recorded in PT Holland Colours

Asia's accounts, but the administration was not properly done.

The payments themselves do not violate Indonesian law, nevertheless Holland Colours is upscaling its measures to ensure that its business practices are compliant with its Code of Conduct.

This press release may contain inside information as defined in article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Apeldoorn, March 10, 2022

For further information

Holland Colours NV

Coen Vinke - CEO Holland Colours

E-mail: ir@hollandcolours.com

Telephone: + 31 (0)55 368 07 00

COMPANY PROFILE

Holland Colours develops and manufactures groundbreaking solid and liquid color concentrates, masterbatches, and additive concentrates for rigid and flexible PVC for the building and construction industry, and for the production of PET and polyolefin-based packaging. We also produce color concentrates for use in coatings, sealants & adhesives and other applications.

As a company, we set out to deliver customer peace of mind through superior product performance, world- leading product stewardship, and outstanding technical service. Our experts co-design color and functional solutions with our customers, develop solutions to support recycling, and actively contribute to creating a more sustainable industry overall.

Holland Colours is a Dutch company, founded in 1979 and listed on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange. With committed employee shareholders and production locations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, we serve customers on every continent. To find out more, visit us at hollandcolours.com.

KEY DATES (indicative)

May 25, 2022

Publication of 2021/2022 financial statements

July 7, 2022

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Holland Colours NV

PO Box 720 | 7300 AS Apeldoorn | Netherlands Tel + 31 (0)55 368 07 00 ir@hollandcolours.com | www.hollandcolours.com

Disclaimer

HCA - Holland Colours NV published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 11:18:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
