Holland Colours : N.V., - Holland Colours strenghtens compliance with its Code of Conduct

HOLLAND COLOURS STRENGTHENS COMPLIANCE WITH ITS CODE OF CONDUCT

Recently Holland Colours NV has been informed by the local management of PT Holland Colours Asia about potential irregular payments. Holland Colours NV initiated a full investigation which was conducted by an international law firm and instructed the local management to stop these payments at once.

The investigation has found evidence of payments made to employees of a small number of local customers (i.e. no government officials or employees of Holland Colours) spanning a period of 8 years, adding up to a total sum of approx. USD 16,000 to 63,000 per year. The payments were recorded in PT Holland Colours

Asia's accounts, but the administration was not properly done.

The payments themselves do not violate Indonesian law, nevertheless Holland Colours is upscaling its measures to ensure that its business practices are compliant with its Code of Conduct.

This press release may contain inside information as defined in article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Apeldoorn, March 10, 2022

