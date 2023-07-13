Holland Colours N.V.

Holland Colours NV specializes in the manufacturing and marketing of coloring preparations and coating systems primarily intended for the building and public works and packaging sectors. The group's activity is organized around 2 product families: - pigments, colorants and additives: for coloring aluminum items, profiles, plastic packages, flexible PVC products (toys, balls, conveyor and moving walkway belts, etc.), silicons, etc. In addition, the group offers color concentrates for coatings, elastomers and adhesives applications; - other: primarily specialty colorant products for coloring tarpaulins, shoes, clothing, colored paper, etc. At the end of March 2023, the group had 4 production sites located in the Netherlands, Hungary, the United States and Indonesia. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/-Middle East/India/Africa (48.9%), Americas (38.1%) and Asia (13%).

Sector Specialty Chemicals