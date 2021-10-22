Holland Colours : N.V., - Press Release Holland Colours - Half Year Results 2021/2022

PRESS RELEASE

HALF YEAR RESULTS 2021/2022 HOLLAND COLOURS

Highlights

Revenues at EUR 54.7 million against EUR 48.5 million for the first half year of previous financial year, an increase of 13%.

Net margin includes EUR 0.9 million inventory revaluation against actual raw material prices.

Operating result from continued operations amounts to EUR 7.9 million versus EUR 6.1 million previous year.

Net result of EUR 6.1 million versus EUR 4.5 million prior year resulting at net earnings per share of EUR 6.99 versus EUR 5.20 prior year.

Holland Colours, a global producer of concentrates of colorants and additives for plastics for the building & construction, packaging and coatings markets, delivered better results in the first half year of 2021/2022 than previous year.

Revenue for the first half year of 2021/2022 financial year was EUR 54.7 million, a net increase of 13% versus the previous year (EUR 48.5 million). The revenue development was negatively impacted from the translation from USD to EUR for an amount of EUR 1.3 million.

The EMEIA division saw a revenue growth of 26%, with the highest contribution coming from segments building & construction and coatings, sealants & adhesives. Revenue in Asia was down by 26% in functional currency. Recovery of our main markets in the region takes longer due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. Revenue growth of 26% in functional currency for the Americas division was mainly the result of higher volumes. Revenue of all three divisions was also up as a result of higher selling prices.

The current high market demand for raw materials meant that the Group faced longer delivery times and higher prices from its suppliers. Due to the dual supplier strategy for key raw materials, the Group mitigated the risk of supply disruption and was able to keep on servicing its customers.

The net margin for the Group was EUR 26.0 million, an increase of EUR 3.2 million on the same period the year before. The margin as a percentage of revenue ended at 48%, versus 47% in the previous year. The revaluation of inventories (EUR 0.9 million) favorably impacted the margin with 2% point.

Operating expenses were EUR 18.1 million, up EUR 1.4 million (8%) from the previous year, primarily due to higher labor, consulting costs and exchange rate differences. This is in line with plan and related to the Groups' program of process optimizations.

The operating result was EUR 7.9 million, versus EUR 6.1 million for the previous year. The net result was EUR 6.1 million (EUR 6.99 per share) versus EUR 4.5 million in the previous year (EUR 5.20 per share).

Net cash flow was negative by EUR 1.9 million versus a positive cashflow of EUR 7.2 million last year. The lower net cash flow was a result of unfavorable development in the cash flow from operating activities and

