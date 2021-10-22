Log in
Holland Colours : N.V., - Press Release Holland Colours - Half Year Results 2021/2022

10/22/2021 | 08:34am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

HALF YEAR RESULTS 2021/2022 HOLLAND COLOURS

Highlights

  • Revenues at EUR 54.7 million against EUR 48.5 million for the first half year of previous financial year, an increase of 13%.
  • Net margin includes EUR 0.9 million inventory revaluation against actual raw material prices.
  • Operating result from continued operations amounts to EUR 7.9 million versus EUR 6.1 million previous year.
  • Net result of EUR 6.1 million versus EUR 4.5 million prior year resulting at net earnings per share of EUR 6.99 versus EUR 5.20 prior year.

Holland Colours, a global producer of concentrates of colorants and additives for plastics for the building & construction, packaging and coatings markets, delivered better results in the first half year of 2021/2022 than previous year.

Revenue for the first half year of 2021/2022 financial year was EUR 54.7 million, a net increase of 13% versus the previous year (EUR 48.5 million). The revenue development was negatively impacted from the translation from USD to EUR for an amount of EUR 1.3 million.

The EMEIA division saw a revenue growth of 26%, with the highest contribution coming from segments building & construction and coatings, sealants & adhesives. Revenue in Asia was down by 26% in functional currency. Recovery of our main markets in the region takes longer due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. Revenue growth of 26% in functional currency for the Americas division was mainly the result of higher volumes. Revenue of all three divisions was also up as a result of higher selling prices.

The current high market demand for raw materials meant that the Group faced longer delivery times and higher prices from its suppliers. Due to the dual supplier strategy for key raw materials, the Group mitigated the risk of supply disruption and was able to keep on servicing its customers.

The net margin for the Group was EUR 26.0 million, an increase of EUR 3.2 million on the same period the year before. The margin as a percentage of revenue ended at 48%, versus 47% in the previous year. The revaluation of inventories (EUR 0.9 million) favorably impacted the margin with 2% point.

Operating expenses were EUR 18.1 million, up EUR 1.4 million (8%) from the previous year, primarily due to higher labor, consulting costs and exchange rate differences. This is in line with plan and related to the Groups' program of process optimizations.

The operating result was EUR 7.9 million, versus EUR 6.1 million for the previous year. The net result was EUR 6.1 million (EUR 6.99 per share) versus EUR 4.5 million in the previous year (EUR 5.20 per share).

Net cash flow was negative by EUR 1.9 million versus a positive cashflow of EUR 7.2 million last year. The lower net cash flow was a result of unfavorable development in the cash flow from operating activities and

1

the cash flow from financing activities. The lower cash flow from operating activities is mainly explained due to an increase in working capital. The higher working capital is a result of higher inventory because of higher raw material prices and higher stock positions to avoid supply disruption. The lower cash flow from financing activities is caused by the dividend payment.

OUTLOOK 2021/2022

In line with previous years Holland Colours does not share forward-looking statements.

Apeldoorn, October 22nd, 2021

Board of Management

Coen Vinke

Tanja van Dinteren

Eelco van Hamersveld

2

Key Figures

Apr 1, 2021

Apr 1, 2020

to

to

Sep 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2020

RESULTS (in millions of euros)

Revenue

54.7

48.5

Revenue growth versus comparable period (%)

12.7

(7.1)

Operating Result

7.9

6.1

Net Result

6.1

4.5

CASH FLOW (in millions of euros)

Net cash flow

(1.9)

7.2

Investments

(1.4)

(1.2)

Depreciations

1.4

1.5

BALANCE SHEET (in millions of euros)

Trade Working Capital1

23.1

18.7

Invested Capital

38.5

35.9

Shareholders Equity (excl. Non-Controlling Interest)

50.0

49.1

Balance-Sheet Total

70.2

66.4

RATIOS

Return on Sales (ROS) (%)

14.4

12.6

Solvency2 (%)

74.4

74.4

Return on Invested Capital3 (ROI) (%)

36.5

29.7

Working Capital (%)

22.4

19.1

FIGURES PER SHARE (in EUR)

Total Net Result

6.99

5.20

Growth of Earnings per Share (%)

34.4

1.5

Equity (excl. Non-Controlling Interest)

58.12

57.08

Closing Price

153.50

86.00

OTHER DATA

Number of outstanding Shares

860,351

860,351

Average Number of Employees (FTE's)

430

431

  1. Trade Working Capital: inventory plus trade accounts receivable less trade accounts payable
  2. Solvency: total equity / balance sheet total
  3. Return on Invested Capital: operating result / (equity plus provisions plus interest-bearing liabilities less cash)

3

Condensed interim consolidated Income Statement

In thousands of euros

Apr 1, 2021

Apr 1, 2020

to

to

Sep 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2020

Revenue

54,709

48,530

Net Margin

26,011

22,848

(10,406)

Personnel Expenses

(10,772)

(66)

Amortisation and Impairments

(44)

Depreciation and Impairments

(1,398)

(1,426)

Other Operating Expenses

(5,923)

(4,857)

Total Operating Expenses

(18,136)

(16,755)

Operating Result

7,875

6,093

Finance Income

50

45

Finance Costs

(86)

(73)

Tax on profits

(1,789)

(1,546)

Net Result

6,050

4,519

Attributable to:

Shareholders of the Company

6,016

4,474

Minority Interest

34

45

6,050

4,519

Average number of shares issued

860,351

860,351

Earnings per share attributable to shareholders

6.99

5.20

4

Condensed interim consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

In thousands of euros

Apr 1, 2021

Apr 1, 2020

to

to

Sep 30, 2021

Sep 30, 2020

Net Result

6,050

4,519

Items that will not be reclassified to the Income Statement

Actuarial results on employee benefits, after Tax

-

-

Other comprehensive Income that could in future

be classified to the Income statement

Foreign Currency Translation Differences

306

(2,219)

Total Comprehensive Income

6,356

2,300

Attributable to:

Shareholders of the Company

6,322

2,255

Non-Controlling Interest

34

45

6,356

2,300

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

HCA - Holland Colours NV published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 12:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
