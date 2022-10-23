Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Holland Colours NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOLCO   NL0000440311

HOLLAND COLOURS NV

(HOLCO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  10:19 2022-10-21 am EDT
120.00 EUR   -0.83%
04:10aHolland Colours : N.V., - Press Release Holland Colours NV - Half Year Results 2022/2023
PU
10/21Holland Colours : Press Release - Holland Colours Half Year Results 2022/2023
PU
07/11HOLLAND COLOURS NV : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Holland Colours : N.V., - Press Release Holland Colours NV - Half Year Results 2022/2023

10/23/2022 | 04:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Back Holland Colours N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Registration date21 oct 2022 - 08:07
  • Statutory nameHolland Colours N.V.
  • TitlePress Release Holland Colours NV - Half Year Results 2022/2023

Date last update: 23 October 2022

Share information
Share on:Share this

Disclaimer

HCA - Holland Colours NV published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2022 08:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HOLLAND COLOURS NV
04:10aHolland Colours : N.V., - Press Release Holland Colours NV - Half Year Results 2022/2023
PU
10/21Holland Colours : Press Release - Holland Colours Half Year Results 2022/2023
PU
07/11HOLLAND COLOURS NV : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/07Holland Colours : N.V., - Press Release Holland Colours - Annual General Meeting of Shareh..
PU
07/07Holland Colours : Press release - annual general meeting holland colours
PU
07/07HOLLAND COLOURS NV : Proxy Statments
CO
05/25Holland Colours : Press Release Holland Colours Financial Results 2021/2022
PU
05/25Holland Colours N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/25HOLLAND COLOURS NV : Annual results
CO
05/25HOLLAND COLOURS NV : Annual Report
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 110 M 108 M 108 M
Net income 2022 10,2 M 9,98 M 9,98 M
Net cash 2022 15,7 M 15,4 M 15,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,2x
Yield 2022 3,78%
Capitalization 103 M 101 M 101 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 35,6%
Chart HOLLAND COLOURS NV
Duration : Period :
Holland Colours NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOLLAND COLOURS NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Coen W. H. Vinke Chief Executive Officer
Geert Rutgers Chief Financial Officer
Roland Zoomers Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eelco M. S. van Hamersveld Chief Technology Officer
Aukje R. Doornbos Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOLLAND COLOURS NV-33.70%101
ZHEJIANG LONGSHENG GROUP CO.,LTD-26.92%4 147
DIC CORPORATION-16.54%1 544
ZHEJIANG RUNTU CO., LTD.-13.45%1 288
SAKATA INX CORPORATION4.53%351
SUDARSHAN CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED-28.28%334