Holland Colours : N.V., - Press Release Holland Colours NV - Half Year Results 2022/2023
Back
Holland Colours N.V.
Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Registration date 21 oct 2022 - 08:07
Statutory name Holland Colours N.V.
Title Press Release Holland Colours NV - Half Year Results 2022/2023
Date last update: 23 October 2022
Share information
Disclaimer
HCA - Holland Colours NV published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2022 08:09:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about HOLLAND COLOURS NV
Sales 2022
110 M
108 M
108 M
Net income 2022
10,2 M
9,98 M
9,98 M
Net cash 2022
15,7 M
15,4 M
15,4 M
P/E ratio 2022
13,2x
Yield 2022
3,78%
Capitalization
103 M
101 M
101 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,95x
EV / Sales 2022
1,08x
Nbr of Employees
400
Free-Float
35,6%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends HOLLAND COLOURS NV
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.