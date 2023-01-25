Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Holland Colours NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOLCO   NL0000440311

HOLLAND COLOURS NV

(HOLCO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  06:20:52 2023-01-25 am EST
118.50 EUR   +1.28%
06:28aHolland Colours : featured in Plastics Recycling World
PU
01/05Holland Colours : N.V., Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
2022Holland Colours : Kidscollege visits Holland Colours
PU
Holland Colours : featured in Plastics Recycling World

01/25/2023 | 06:28am EST
Recently, in an in-depth article exploring the latest developments in the world of reclycling, Holland Colours was featured as one of the innovative companies striving to make a difference.

The article, Helping to improve the appearance of recyclates, discusses how challenging it can be to match the appearance of recycled plastic materials to those of virgin polymers. And yet, it emphasizes that it is a challenge these companies are ready to take on.

The wide variation in colour and quality of plastic recyclates also poses a problem for achieving consistent colours when using a high post-consumer-recycled (PCR) content. However, manufacturers of pigments and colour masterbatches are developing new products and technologies that can help meet this challenge.

In the article, our very own Mark Kalisvaart, Global Product Market Manager Additives, expanded on his views regarding this topic, and how we at Holland Colours are approaching these problems head on.

Mark elaborates more on the context surrounding the color degradation, as well as a more expansive look when it comes to non-intentionally added substances (NIAS).

There is a need to minimise NIAS in recycled plastics to a level that meets the stringent regulatory requirements. Fields of research focus on two approaches: prevention of the formation of these substances, or decontamination of post-consumer material.

Mark also highlights how our Tintmask additive helps with the discoloration that occurs with mechanical recycling. The side by side comparison shows the stark difference. If you'd like to see the difference directly, please check out this interactive slider that shows you what bottles with and without Tintmask look like.

It's a very interesting article that goes into a lot of detail and we highly recommend it. If you're interested in finding out more about Tintmask, or how we can help you in other ways, please reach out to us.

Attachments

Disclaimer

HCA - Holland Colours NV published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 11:27:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
