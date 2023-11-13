Holley, Inc. is a designer, marketer, and manufacturer of performance automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts. The Company's products span a number of automotive platforms and are sold across multiple channels. Its portfolio consists of over 70 brands spanning across 30 product categories. Its brands include Holley EFI, Holley, MSD, Simpson, Powerteq, Accel and Flowmaster.ts Holley EFI brand focuses on electronic fuel injection technology and showcases its new product development engine. Its Holley brand offers a variety of products across multiple categories. Its MSD brand is focused on developing electronics for the powertrain category. Its Simpson brand is focused on motorsport safety products including helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts and firesuits. Its Powerteq brand is focused on exhaust, intakes, drivetrain and engine tuning products and accessories. Its Flowmaster brand's main focus is on developing exhaust products.