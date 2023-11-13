Stock HLLY HOLLEY INC.
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report : Holley Inc.

Holley Inc. Stock price

Equities

HLLY

US43538H1032

Auto, Truck & Motorcycle Parts

Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX
Other stock markets
 01:05:49 2023-11-13 pm EST 		Intraday chart for Holley Inc. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
3.765 USD -0.13% -10.21% +78.30%
Nov. 08 Transcript : Holley Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 08, 2023 CI
Nov. 08 Earnings Flash (HLLY) HOLLEY Reports Q3 Revenue $156.5M, vs. Street Est of $155.9M MT
-40%
on all our subscriptions*
Enjoy this offer
* See conditions on website

Financials (USD)

Sales 2023 * 661 M Sales 2024 * 693 M Capitalization 443 M
Net income 2023 * 20.00 M Net income 2024 * 45.00 M EV / Sales 2023 *
1,53x
Net Debt 2023 * 565 M Net Debt 2024 * 524 M EV / Sales 2024 *
1,40x
P/E ratio 2023 *
23,2x
P/E ratio 2024 *
9,47x
Employees 1,672
Yield 2023 *
-
Yield 2024 *
-
Free-Float 42.94%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data

Chart Holley Inc.

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Holley Inc.

Transcript : Holley Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 08, 2023 CI
Earnings Flash (HLLY) HOLLEY Reports Q3 Revenue $156.5M, vs. Street Est of $155.9M MT
Holley Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended October 01, 2023 CI
Holley Inc. Revises Sales Guidance for the Year 2023 CI
Holley Inc. and Detroit Speed & Engineering, Inc. Unveils Their Latest Popular Car Restomod at the 2023 Specialty Equipment Market Association Show in Las Vegas CI
Holley Divides Business Into Seven Verticals MT
Holley Inc. Appoints Sean Crawford to the Newly Created Role of Chief Product Officer CI
Holley Inc. Focuses on Accelerating Growth with New Market Segment Orientation CI
Holley Reduces Debt by $25 Million; Shares Rise MT
Holley Announces $25 Million Debt Paydown in Line with Stated Financial Priorities CI
Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life for rapes RE
William Blair Initiates Holley With Outperform Rating MT
Insider Sell: Holley MT
Insider Sell: Holley MT
Insider Sell: Holley MT
More news

Analyst Recommendations on Holley Inc.

William Blair Initiates Holley With Outperform Rating MT
Truist Securities Adjusts Holley Price Target to $10 From $8, Maintains Buy Rating MT
Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Holley to $8.25 From $6.25, Maintains Outperform Rating MT
Canaccord Genuity Adjusts Price Target on Holley to $10 From $6, Maintains Buy Rating MT
Telsey Advisory Group Upgrades Holley to Outperform From Market Perform, Raises Price Target to $7.50 From $3 MT
More recommendations

Press releases Holley Inc.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Holley Inc. (HLLY) Investors BU
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Holley Inc. (HLLY) Investors BU
HLLY Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Holley Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit! BU
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Holley Inc. f/k/a Empower Ltd. - (HLLY; HLLY.WT; EMPW; EMPW-WT) PR
More press releases

Quotes and Performance

1 day-0.13%
1 week-10.21%
Current month-11.06%
1 month-16.56%
3 months-51.54%
6 months+21.54%
Current year+78.30%
More quotes

Highs and lows

1 week
3.55
Extreme 3.55
4.67
1 month
3.55
Extreme 3.55
4.80
Current year
1.92
Extreme 1.92
8.06
1 year
1.88
Extreme 1.8801
8.06
3 years
1.88
Extreme 1.8801
14.68
5 years
1.88
Extreme 1.8801
14.68
10 years
1.88
Extreme 1.8801
14.68
More quotes

Managers and Directors - Holley Inc.

Managers TitleAgeSince
Jesse Weaver DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO 42 Dec. 11
Brian Appelgate COO
 Chief Operating Officer 67 2017
Terrill M. Rutledge CTO
 Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer 55 2021
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Ginger Jones BRD
 Director/Board Member 58 2021
James D. Coady BRD
 Director/Board Member 53 2021
Matthew Rubel CHM
 Chairman 65 2021
More insiders

ETFs positioned on Holley Inc.

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
WISDOMTREE U.S. SMALLCAP FUND - USD ETF WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund - USD
0.11% 495 M€ -1.04%
ISHARES MICRO-CAP ETF - USD ETF iShares Micro-Cap ETF - USD
0.08% 678 M€ -12.41%
INVESCO FTSE RAFI US 1500 SMALL-MID ETF - USD ETF Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF - USD
0.07% 1,784 M€ +0.44%
More ETFs positioned on Holley Inc.

Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-13 3.760 -0.27% 151 183
23-11-10 3.770 +3.86% 492,395
23-11-09 3.630 -7.16% 1,195,509
23-11-08 3.910 -7.35% 1,413,088
23-11-07 4.220 +0.24% 849,439

Delayed Quote Nyse, November 13, 2023 at 12:31 pm EST

More quotes

Company Profile

Holley, Inc. is a designer, marketer, and manufacturer of performance automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts. The Company's products span a number of automotive platforms and are sold across multiple channels. Its portfolio consists of over 70 brands spanning across 30 product categories. Its brands include Holley EFI, Holley, MSD, Simpson, Powerteq, Accel and Flowmaster.ts Holley EFI brand focuses on electronic fuel injection technology and showcases its new product development engine. Its Holley brand offers a variety of products across multiple categories. Its MSD brand is focused on developing electronics for the powertrain category. Its Simpson brand is focused on motorsport safety products including helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts and firesuits. Its Powerteq brand is focused on exhaust, intakes, drivetrain and engine tuning products and accessories. Its Flowmaster brand's main focus is on developing exhaust products.
Sector
Auto, Truck & Motorcycle Parts
Calendar
2024-02-28 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Holley Inc.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
10
Last Close Price
3.770USD
Average target price
8.083USD
Spread / Average Target
+114.41%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Auto, Truck & Motorcycle Parts

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
HOLLEY INC. Stock Holley Inc.
+78.30% 443 M $
DENSO CORPORATION Stock Denso Corporation
+43.15% 46 957 M $
APTIV PLC Stock Aptiv PLC
-18.30% 21 478 M $
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. Stock Weichai Power Co., Ltd.
+23.66% 16 245 M $
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. Stock Magna International Inc.
-4.25% 15 033 M $
CONTINENTAL AG Stock Continental AG
+14.36% 13 526 M $
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD. Stock Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.
+3.19% 12 661 M $
AISIN CORPORATION Stock Aisin Corporation
+55.44% 9 621 M $
SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES, LTD. Stock Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
+20.70% 9 261 M $
HELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA Stock HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
+1.64% 8 809 M $
Other Auto, Truck & Motorcycle Parts
  1. Markets
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Holley Inc. - Nyse
-40% off Black Friday : Our subscriptions help you unlock the best investment opportunities.
Enjoy this offer