Holley Inc. Stock price
Equities
HLLY
US43538H1032
Auto, Truck & Motorcycle Parts
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|3.765 USD
|-0.13%
|-10.21%
|+78.30%
|Nov. 08
|Transcript : Holley Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 08, 2023
|CI
|Nov. 08
|Earnings Flash (HLLY) HOLLEY Reports Q3 Revenue $156.5M, vs. Street Est of $155.9M
|MT
Financials (USD)
|Sales 2023 *
|661 M
|Sales 2024 *
|693 M
|Capitalization
|443 M
|Net income 2023 *
|20.00 M
|Net income 2024 *
|45.00 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
1,53x
|Net Debt 2023 *
|565 M
|Net Debt 2024 *
|524 M
|EV / Sales 2024 *
1,40x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
23,2x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
9,47x
|Employees
|1,672
|Yield 2023 *
-
|Yield 2024 *
-
|Free-Float
|42.94%
|1 day
|-0.13%
|1 week
|-10.21%
|Current month
|-11.06%
|1 month
|-16.56%
|3 months
|-51.54%
|6 months
|+21.54%
|Current year
|+78.30%
1 week
3.55
4.67
1 month
3.55
4.80
Current year
1.92
8.06
1 year
1.88
8.06
3 years
1.88
14.68
5 years
1.88
14.68
10 years
1.88
14.68
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Jesse Weaver DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|42
|Dec. 11
Brian Appelgate COO
|Chief Operating Officer
|67
|2017
|Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer
|55
|2021
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Ginger Jones BRD
|Director/Board Member
|58
|2021
James D. Coady BRD
|Director/Board Member
|53
|2021
Matthew Rubel CHM
|Chairman
|65
|2021
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|0.11%
|495 M€
|-1.04%
|0.08%
|678 M€
|-12.41%
|0.07%
|1,784 M€
|+0.44%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-13
|3.760
|-0.27%
|151 183
|23-11-10
|3.770
|+3.86%
|492,395
|23-11-09
|3.630
|-7.16%
|1,195,509
|23-11-08
|3.910
|-7.35%
|1,413,088
|23-11-07
|4.220
|+0.24%
|849,439
Delayed Quote Nyse, November 13, 2023 at 12:31 pm EST
Holley, Inc. is a designer, marketer, and manufacturer of performance automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts. The Company's products span a number of automotive platforms and are sold across multiple channels. Its portfolio consists of over 70 brands spanning across 30 product categories. Its brands include Holley EFI, Holley, MSD, Simpson, Powerteq, Accel and Flowmaster.ts Holley EFI brand focuses on electronic fuel injection technology and showcases its new product development engine. Its Holley brand offers a variety of products across multiple categories. Its MSD brand is focused on developing electronics for the powertrain category. Its Simpson brand is focused on motorsport safety products including helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts and firesuits. Its Powerteq brand is focused on exhaust, intakes, drivetrain and engine tuning products and accessories. Its Flowmaster brand's main focus is on developing exhaust products.
Calendar
2024-02-28 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
10
Last Close Price
3.770USD
Average target price
8.083USD
Spread / Average Target
+114.41%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+78.30%
|443 M $
|+43.15%
|46 957 M $
|-18.30%
|21 478 M $
|+23.66%
|16 245 M $
|-4.25%
|15 033 M $
|+14.36%
|13 526 M $
|+3.19%
|12 661 M $
|+55.44%
|9 621 M $
|+20.70%
|9 261 M $
|+1.64%
|8 809 M $