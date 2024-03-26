Automotive industry experts Charlie Taylor and Will Robbins join Holley Performance Brands to lead digital strategy and consumer product strategy, respectively

Holley Performance Brands (NYSE: HLLY), a leader in automotive aftermarket performance solutions, today announced the addition of two new senior leaders who will focus on enhancing the customer experience across Holley’s portfolio of iconic brands.

Charlie Taylor and Will Robbins, who collectively represent nearly 50 years of automotive industry experience, have joined the organization as vice president of digital strategy and vice president of consumer product strategy, respectively.

“We continue to take steps to leverage our full brand portfolio to provide enticing and desirable solutions that meet the needs of today’s enthusiasts,” said Matthew Stevenson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Holley Performance Brands. “Charlie and Will are dynamic leaders with deep understanding of the automotive aftermarket, and we’re confident that their leadership will help us identify new opportunities for growth. We look forward to the contributions they will make to our company, brands and customers.”

Charlie Taylor Named Vice President of Digital Strategy

Charlie Taylor brings more than 25 years of digital expertise in the automotive industry to his role at Holley Performance Brands. As vice president of digital, data and CRM, he will develop and execute strategies aimed at achieving growth through digital channels. Taylor will be heavily focused on enriching the digital experience for Holley’s enthusiasts and distribution partners across four key consumer vertical groupings: Domestic Muscle, Modern Truck & Off-Road, Euro & Import, and Safety & Racing.

Taylor’s previous experience includes working in digital marketing leadership roles both in-house and for multiple global marketing service agencies. He previously led digital initiatives that unlocked new growth for iconic automotive and non-automotive brands, including Nissan, Bridgestone, Nike and Volkswagen Group of America, and oversaw a significant implementation of Adobe Marketing Cloud for the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Taylor also helped develop and launch a global customer experience platform for Bridgestone, driving increases in digital revenue and overall capabilities.

“As a European car enthusiast, I am excited to join the Holley Performance Brands team and look forward to overseeing the digital platforms for our portfolio of iconic brands,” said Taylor. “Through strategic collaboration with our distribution partners and digital innovation, we can transform the way enthusiasts engage with and experience our products.”

Will Robbins to Serve as Vice President of Consumer Product Strategy

The Holley Performance Brands product strategy will be led by Will Robbins. He will collaborate with teams and business units to create key platform solutions and products across four key consumer vertical groupings: Domestic Muscle, Modern Truck & Off-Road, Euro & Import, and Safety & Racing.

Robbins joins Holley Performance Brands from Bridgestone, where he served as director of consumer product strategy overseeing the Bridgestone and Firestone replacement tire portfolio for cars, light trucks, crossovers and SUVs. Robbins and his team were responsible for using market data analysis and insights to identify product development opportunities and priorities. Most recently, he spearheaded the successful launch of Bridgestone’s first replacement tire for electric vehicles. Prior to leading product strategy, Robbins worked in testing, original equipment design, quality, manufacturing and product management at Bridgestone.

“The Holley name is synonymous with performance and the company is known for putting enthusiasts first,” said Robbins. “I am thrilled to join the team and look forward to driving product innovation across all four of our consumer verticals to further elevate the enthusiast experience.”

About Holley Performance Brands

Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY), commonly referred to as “Holley Performance Brands,” leads in the design, manufacturing and marketing of high-performance products for automotive enthusiasts. The company has a portfolio of iconic brands, catering to a diverse community of enthusiasts passionate about the customization and performance of their vehicles. Holley Performance Brands distinguishes itself through a strategic focus on four consumer vertical groupings, including Domestic Muscle, Modern Truck & Off-Road, Euro & Import, and Safety & Racing, ensuring a wide-ranging impact across the automotive aftermarket industry. Renowned for its innovative approach and strategic acquisitions, Holley Performance Brands is committed to enhancing the enthusiast experience and driving growth through innovation. For more information on Holley Performance Brands and its dedication to automotive excellence, visit https://www.holley.com.

