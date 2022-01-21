Holly Energy Partners Announces Quarterly Distribution of $0.35 Per LP Unit

The Board of Directors of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has declared a cash distribution of $0.35 per unit for the fourth quarter of 2021. The distribution will be paid on February 11, 2022 to unitholders of record on February 1, 2022.

In 2022, HEP expects to hold the quarterly distribution constant at $0.35 per unit, or $1.40 on an annualized basis. HEP remains committed to its distribution strategy focused on funding all capital expenditures and distributions within operating cash flow and maintaining distributable cash flow of 1.3x or greater with the goal of reducing leverage to 3.0-3.5x.

HEP plans to announce results for its fourth quarter of 2021 on February 22, 2022 before the opening of trading on the NYSE and has scheduled a webcast conference on February 22, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss financial results.

The webcast may be accessed at:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/223318006

About Holly Energy Partners, L.P.:

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (“HEP”), headquartered in Dallas, Texas, provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including subsidiaries of HollyFrontier Corporation (“HollyFrontier”). HEP through its subsidiaries and joint ventures, owns and/or operates petroleum product and crude gathering pipelines, tankage and terminals in Texas, New Mexico, Washington, Idaho, Oklahoma, Utah, Nevada, Wyoming and Kansas as well as refinery processing units in Kansas and Utah.

This press release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Please note that one hundred percent (100.0%) of HEP’s distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, HEP’s distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

