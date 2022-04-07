Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Holly Energy Partners, L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEP   US4357631070

HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P.

(HEP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/07 04:00:02 pm EDT
18.17 USD   -0.87%
05:01pHolly Energy Partners First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast
BU
03:51pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Rebound in Afternoon Trading
MT
01:40pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks' Losses Gaining Speed after Crude Oil Turns Lower Again
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Holly Energy Partners First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast

04/07/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: HEP) (“HEP”) and HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) (“HF Sinclair”), plan to announce results for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 on May 9, 2022, before the opening of trading on the NYSE. HEP and HF Sinclair have scheduled a joint webcast conference on May 9, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss financial results.

This webcast may be accessed at: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/607702822

An audio archive of this webcast will be available using the above noted link through May 23, 2022.

About Holly Energy Partners, L.P.:

Holly Energy Partners, L.P., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including subsidiaries of HF Sinclair Corporation. HEP, through its subsidiaries and joint ventures, owns and/or operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, tankage and terminals in Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming, as well as refinery processing units in Kansas and Utah.

About HF Sinclair Corporation:

HF Sinclair Corporation, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an independent energy company that produces and markets high value light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products. HF Sinclair owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Wyoming, Washington and Utah and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest U.S., the Rocky Mountains extending into the Pacific Northwest and in other neighboring Plains states. HF Sinclair supplies high-quality fuels to more than 1,300 Sinclair branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at more than 300 additional locations throughout the country. In addition, subsidiaries of HF Sinclair produce and market base oils and other specialized lubricants in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands, and export products to more than 80 countries. Through its subsidiaries, HF Sinclair produces renewable diesel at two of its facilities in Wyoming. HF Sinclair also owns a 47% limited partner interest and a non-economic general partner interest in Holly Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership that provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including HF Sinclair subsidiaries.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P.
05:01pHolly Energy Partners First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast
BU
03:51pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Rebound in Afternoon Trading
MT
01:40pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks' Losses Gaining Speed after Crude Oil Turns Lower Again
MT
09:27aSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Advance Pre-Bell Thursday
MT
04/06HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS L P : Announces Pricing of $400 Million of Senior Notes Due 2027 - F..
PU
04/06Holly Energy Partners Prices $400 Million Private Debt Offering
MT
04/06Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Announces Pricing of $400 Million of Senior Notes Due 2027
BU
04/06Holly Energy Partners, L.P. and Holly Energy Finance Corp. Announce Pricing of $400 Mil..
CI
04/06Holly Energy Partners to Raise $400 Million in Private Placement of Notes
MT
04/06HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS L P : Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Notes Due 2027 - Form 8-..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 527 M - -
Net income 2022 221 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 551 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,43x
Yield 2022 7,64%
Capitalization 2 318 M 2 318 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,34x
EV / Sales 2023 6,85x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 43,2%
Chart HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P.
Duration : Period :
Holly Energy Partners, L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 18,33 $
Average target price 18,50 $
Spread / Average Target 0,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael C. Jennings Chief Executive Officer, President & Director
Richard Lawrence Voliva President
John Harrison Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Mark T. Cunningham Senior VP-Engineering & Technical Services
Larry R. Baldwin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P.11.16%2 318
ENBRIDGE INC.18.09%94 451
TC ENERGY CORPORATION25.19%57 727
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.18.62%56 695
KINDER MORGAN, INC.19.86%43 105
WILLIAMS COMPANIES26.65%40 658