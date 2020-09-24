Log in
Holly Energy Partners L P : Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast

09/24/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: HEP) (the "Partnership") plans to announce results for its quarter ending September 30, 2020 on November 4, 2020, before the opening of trading on the NYSE. The Partnership has scheduled a webcast conference on November 4, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss financial results.

This webcast may be accessed at:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2627977/792AA96920FB0C011D30448BC2901ADB

An audio archive of this webcast will be available using the above noted link through November 18, 2020.

About Holly Energy Partners, L.P.:

Holly Energy Partners, L.P., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including HollyFrontier Corporation subsidiaries. The Partnership, through its subsidiaries and joint ventures, owns and/or operates petroleum product and crude gathering pipelines, tankage and terminals in Texas, New Mexico, Washington, Idaho, Oklahoma, Utah, Nevada, Wyoming and Kansas as well as refinery processing units in Kansas and Utah.


© Business Wire 2020
