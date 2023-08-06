Certain A Shares of Holly Futures Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 6-AUG-2023.

Certain A Shares of Holly Futures Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 6-AUG-2023. These A Shares will be under lockup for 369 days starting from 2-AUG-2022 to 6-AUG-2023.



Details:

The company?s holding shareholder Jiangsu SOHO Holdings Group Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Holly Corporation and Jiangsu Holly International Logistics Co., Ltd. promised within 36 months after the listing date, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares.



The company?s shareholders Jiangsu Hongsu Industrial Co., Ltd., Jiangsu High Hope International Group Corporation, Jiangsu Hongrui Technology Venture Capital Co., Ltd. and Shanghai Mingda Industrial (Group) Co., Ltd. promised within 12 months after the listing date, will not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares.