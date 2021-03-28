Holly Futures : CHANGE OF BUILDING NAME OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Holly Futures

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People' s Republic of China with limited liability under the Chinese corporate name ุ̾ಂ஬ٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡ and carrying on business in Hong Kong as Holly

Futures) (the "Company ")

(Stock Code: 3678)

CHANGE OF BUILDING NAME OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Holly Futures Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that the building name of the Company's principal place of business in Hong Kong had been changed from "Sunlight Tower" to "Dah Sing Financial Centre". Accordingly, the principal place of business of the Company in Hong Kong has been updated as 40th Floor, Dah Sing Financial Centre, No. 248 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong with effect from 26 March 2021.

Saved for the change of the building name, the physical location of the Company's principal place of business in Hong Kong remains unchanged. The Company's website, telephone number and facsimile number also remain unchanged.

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of Mr. Zhou Yong and Ms. Zhou Jianqiu as executive directors; Mr. Xue Binghai, Mr. Shan Bing and Mr. Jiang Lin as non-executive directors; and Mr. Lam Kai Yeung, Mr. Wang Yuetang and Mr. Huang Dechun as independent non-executive directors.