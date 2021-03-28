Holly Futures : FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE 2021 FIRST H SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING TO BE HELD ON 12 MAY 2021 OR AT ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF

Holly Futures

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability under the Chinese corporate name ุ̾ಂ஬ٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡ and carrying on business in Hong Kong as Holly Futures) (the "Company")

(Stock Code: 3678)

FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE 2021 FIRST H SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING TO BE

HELD ON 12 MAY 2021 OR AT ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF

Number of Domestic Shares shares to which this form of proxy relates(Note 1)H Shares

I/We(Note 2)

of being the registered holder(s) of(Note 1)H share(s) of RMB1.00 each

in the share capital of the Company, HEREBY APPOINT(Note 3) THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING or of

as my/our proxy to attend at the 2021 first H shareholders' class meeting of the Company (the "Meeting") (and at any adjournment thereof) to be held at the Conference Room, 9/F, Holly Tower, No. 50 Zhonghua Road, Nanjing, the People's Republic of China at the later of 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 or immediately after the conclusion of the 2021 first domestic shareholders' class meeting of the Company held on the same date for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions as set out in the notice convening the Meeting dated 26 March 2021 and vote for me/us and in my/our names in respect of the resolutions as indicated below, or, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

AS SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

FOR(Note 4)

AGAINST(Note 4)

ABSTAIN(Note 4)

1. to consider and approve the proposal of the Company's application of initial public offering and listing of Renminbi Ordinary Shares (the "A Shares") (the "A Share Offering") 1.1 classes of shares 1.2 nominal value per share 1.3 proposed stock exchange for the listing of the A Shares 1.4 proposed offering size 1.5 target subscriber 1.6 method of offering 1.7 pricing methodology 1.8 form of underwriting 1.9 conversion into a joint stock limited liability company with domestic and overseas offering and listing of shares 1.10 conversion of unlisted issued shares of the Company to A Shares 1.11 valid period of the resolutions for the proposal of the A Share Offering

2. to consider and approve the authorisation to the board of directors of the Company to deal with related matters in connection with the Company's application for the A Share Offering and the listing of the A Shares at its full discretion

3. to consider and approve the feasibility analysis report on the investment projects using the proceeds from the A Share Offering

4. to consider and approve the impacts and remedial measures on dilution of immediate return from the A Share Offering

5. to consider and approve the price stabilising plan for the A Shares within three years after the A Share Offering

6. to consider and approve the dividend return plan for shareholders of the Company within three years after the A Share Offering

7. to consider and approve the public undertakings in documents in connection with the A Share Offering

8. to consider and approve the attribution of accumulated undistributed profits or accumulated uncovered losses prior to the A Share Offering and the listing of the A Shares

For details of the above resolutions, please refer to the circular to be published by the Company.

Dated this

day of

2021

Signature(s)(Note 6)

Notes: