Holly Futures : FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 12 MAY 2021 OR ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF

Holly Futures

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC " or " China")

with limited liability under the Chinese corporate name ุ̾ಂ஬ٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡ and carrying on business in Hong Kong as Holly Futures) (the "Company")

(Stock Code: 3678)

FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 12 MAY 2021 OR ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF

Number of shares to which this form of proxy relates (Note 1)Domestic Shares

H Shares

I/We (Note 2)

of being the registered holder(s) of (Note 1)H share(s)/domestic share(s) of RMB1.00 each in the share capital of

the Company, HEREBY APPOINT (Note 3) THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING or

of as my/our proxy to attend at the annual general meeting of the Company (the "Meeting") (and at any adjournment thereof) to be held at Conference Room, 9/F, Holly Tower, No. 50 Zhonghua Road, Nanjing, the PRC on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 at 2:00 p.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions as set out in the notice convening the Meeting of the Company dated 26 March 2021, and vote for me/us and in my/our names in respect of the resolutions as indicated below, or, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

FOR (Note 4)

AGAINST (Note 4)ABSTAIN (Note 4)

1. To consider and approve the proposal of the Company's application of initial public offering and listing of Renminbi Ordinary Shares (the "A Shares") (the "A Share Offering") 1.1 classes of shares 1.2 nominal value per share 1.3 proposed stock exchange for the listing of the A Shares 1.4 proposed offering size 1.5 target subscriber 1.6 method of offering 1.7 pricing methodology 1.8 form of underwriting 1.9 conversion into a joint stock limited liability company with domestic and overseas offering and listing of the shares 1.10 conversion of unlisted issued shares of the Company to A Shares 1.11 valid period of the resolutions for the proposal of the A Share Offering

2. To consider and approve the authorisation to the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company to deal with related matters in connection with the Company's application for the A Share Offering and the listing of the A Shares at its full discretion

3. To consider and approve the feasibility analysis report on the investment projects using the proceeds from the A Share Offering

4. To consider and approve the impacts and remedial measures on dilution of immediate return from the A Share Offering

5. To consider and approve the price stabilising plan for the A Shares within three years after the A Share Offering

6. To consider and approve the dividend return plan for the shareholders of the Company within three years after the A Share Offering

7. To consider and approve the public undertakings in documents in connection with the A Share Offering

8. To consider and approve the attribution of accumulated undistributed profits or accumulated uncovered losses prior to the A Share Offering and the listing of the A Shares

9. To consider and approve the proposed formulation of the articles of association of the Company with effect upon the A Share Offering and the listing of the A Shares

10. To consider and approve the proposed formulation of the rules of procedures of the general meetings of the Company with effect upon the A Share Offering and the listing of the A Shares

11. To consider and approve the proposed formulation of the rules of procedures of the Board with effect upon the A Share Offering and the listing of the A Shares

12. To consider and approve the proposed formulation of the rules of procedures of the board of supervisors of the Company with effect upon the A Share Offering and the listing of the A Shares

13. To consider and approve the proposed amendments to the existing articles of association of the Company

14. To consider and approve the proposed amendments to the existing rules of procedures of the general meeting of the Company

15. To consider and approve the proposed amendments to the existing rules of procedures of the Board ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

16. To consider and approve the report of the use of raised funds from the previous offering

17. To consider and approve the proposed formulation of the related party transactions management system with effect upon the A Share Offering and the listing of the A Shares

18. To consider and approve the proposed formulation of the system concerning the independent Directors with effect upon the A Share Offering and the listing of the A Shares

19. To consider and approve the proposed formulation of the administration system of raised funds with effect upon the A Share Offering and the listing of the A Shares

20. To consider and approve the 2020 annual report, including (i) the H Shares annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020 and (ii) the annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020 prepared in accordance with the relevant regulations and requirements of the China Securities Regulatory Commission

21. To consider and approve the report of the Board for the year ended 31 December 2020

22. To consider and approve the report of the supervisory committee of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020

23. To consider and approve the final financial report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020

24. To consider and approve the profit distribution plan of the Company and declaration of final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2020

25. To consider and approve the appointment of ShineWing Certified Public Accountants as the auditor of the Company to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company, and to authorise the general manager's office of the Company to fix their remuneration at its meetings

26. To authorise the Board to fix the remuneration package of the Directors and supervisors of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020

For details of the above resolutions, please refer to the circular to be published by the Company.

Date:

2021

Signature(s) (Note 5)

Notes: