Holly Futures : NOTICE OF THE 2021 FIRST DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING

5. The instrument appointing a proxy must be in writing under the hand of a domestic shareholder or his attorney duly authorised in writing. If the domestic shareholder is a legal person, that instrument must be executed either under its seal or under the hand of its director or other attorney duly authorised to sign the same on its behalf.

6. In order to be valid, the proxy form for the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting must be deposited by hand or post to the headquarters in the PRC of the Company not less than 24 hours (i.e. not later than 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 11 May 2021) before the time for holding the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting (or any adjournment thereof) for taking the poll. If the proxy form is signed by a person under a power of attorney or other authority, a notarial copy of that power of attorney or authority shall be deposited at the same time as mentioned in the proxy form. Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude shareholders from attending and voting in person at the Domestic Shareholders' Class Meeting or any adjourned meetings should they so wish.

If the proxy is a legal person, its legal representative or any representative authorised by a resolution of its board of directors or by other governing body shall attend the above meeting of the Company on its behalf. If the domestic shareholder is a recognised clearing house (or its proxy) defined by the Hong Kong relevant Ordinance from time to time, the domestic shareholder may authorise one or more persons it considers appropriate as its representative(s) at the above meeting; however, if more than one person are authorised, the power of attorney shall contain the number and class of shares for which such persons are authorised, and shall be signed by an authorised personnel of the recognised clearing house. The person(s) so authorised can represent the recognised clearing house (or its proxy) to attend the meeting and exercise its right, as if the persons are the Company's individual shareholders, and shall not be required to produce evidence of shareholding, the notarised power of attorney and/or further evidence to prove that he/she/they have been duly authorised.

A vote provided in according to the instruments in such proxy forms shall be valid, notwithstanding the previous death or loss of capacity of the appointer or the revocation of the proxy or of the authority under which the proxy was executed, or the transfer of the shares with respect to which the proxy is given, provided that no notice in writing of such matters shall have been received by the Company prior to the above meeting.