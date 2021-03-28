Holly Futures : NOTICE OF THE 2021 FIRST H SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING

2. The register of members of the Company will be closed from Sunday, 11 April 2021 to Wednesday, 12 May 2021 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of shares of the Company can be registered. In order to qualify to attend and vote at the H Shareholders' Class Meeting, all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the H share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 9 April 2021.

5. The instrument appointing a proxy must be in writing under the hand of a H shareholder or his attorney duly authorised in writing. If the H shareholder is a legal person, that instrument must be executed either under its seal or under the hand of its director or other attorney duly authorised to sign the same on its behalf.

6. In order to be valid, the proxy form for the H Shareholders' Class Meeting must be deposited by hand or post, for holders of H shares of the Company, to the H share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong not less than 24 hours (i.e. not later than 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 11 May 2021) before the time for holding the H Shareholders' Class Meeting (or any adjournment thereof) for taking the poll. If the proxy form is signed by a person under a power of attorney or other authority, a notarial copy of that power of attorney or authority shall be deposited at the same time as mentioned in the proxy form. Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude shareholders from attending and voting in person at the H Shareholders' Class Meeting or any adjourned meetings should they so wish.

If the proxy is a legal person, its legal representative or any representative authorised by a resolution of its board of directors or by other governing body shall attend the above meeting of the Company on its behalf. If the H shareholder is a recognised clearing house (or its proxy) defined by the Hong Kong relevant Ordinance from time to time, the H shareholder may authorise one or more persons it considers appropriate as its representative(s) at the above meeting; however, if more than one person are authorised, the power of attorney shall contain the number and class of shares for which such persons are authorised, and shall be signed by an authorised personnel of the recognised clearing house. The person(s) so authorised can represent the recognised clearing house (or its proxy) to attend the meeting and exercise its right, as if the persons are the Company's individual shareholders, and shall not be required to produce evidence of shareholding, the notarised power of attorney and/or further evidence to prove that he/she/they have been duly authorised.

A vote provided in according to the instruments in such proxy forms shall be valid, notwithstanding the previous death or loss of capacity of the appointer or the revocation of the proxy or of the authority under which the proxy was executed, or the transfer of the shares with respect to which the proxy is given, provided that no notice in writing of such matters shall have been received by the Company prior to the above meeting.