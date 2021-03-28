Holly Futures : REPLY SLIP FOR THE 2021 FIRST DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING TO BE HELD ON 12 MAY 2021 OR AT ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF

Holly Futures
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability under the Chinese corporate name ุ̾ಂٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡ and carrying on business in Hong Kong as Holly Futures) (the "Company")
(Stock Code: 3678)
REPLY SLIP FOR THE 2021 FIRST DOMESTIC SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING
TO BE HELD ON 12 MAY 2021 OR AT ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF
To: the Company
I/We (Note 1)
of
being the registered holder(s) of (Note 2)
domestic share(s) of RMB1.00
each in the share capital of the Company, hereby inform the Company that I/we wish to attend (in person or by a proxy) the domestic shareholders' class meeting of the Company to be held at the Conference Room, 9/F, Holly Tower, No. 50 Zhonghua Road, Nanjing, the PRC, at the later of 2:30 p.m. on 12 May 2021 or immediately after the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company to be held on the same date or any adjournment thereof.
Date:
2021
Signature(s):
Notes:
-
1. Please insert full name(s) (in Chinese or in English) and registered address(es) (as shown in the register of members) in BLOCK LETTERS.
-
2. Please insert the number of domestic shares registered under your name(s).
-
3. Please complete and sign the reply slip and return it by hand, by mail or by fax to the headquarters of the Company in the
-
PRC by no later than Thursday, 22 April 2021.
-
4. The contact details of the headquarters of the Company are set out below:
No. 50 Zhonghua Road
Nanjing, the PRC
Telephone: (+86) 25-52278884
Disclaimer
Holly Futures Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2021 10:33:01 UTC.