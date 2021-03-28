Holly Futures : REPLY SLIP FOR THE 2021 FIRST H SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING TO BE HELD ON 12 MAY 2021 OR AT ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF

Holly Futures
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability under the Chinese corporate name ุ̾ಂٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡ and carrying on business in Hong Kong as Holly Futures) (the "Company")
(Stock Code: 3678)
REPLY SLIP FOR THE 2021 FIRST H SHAREHOLDERS' CLASS MEETING
TO BE HELD ON 12 MAY 2021 OR AT ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF
To: the Company
I/We(Note 1)
of
being the registered holder(s) of (Note 2)
H Share(s) of RMB1.00
each in the share capital of the Company, hereby inform the Company that I/we wish to attend (in person or by a proxy) the H shareholders' class meeting of the Company to be held at the Conference Room, 9/F, Holly Tower, No. 50 Zhonghua Road, Nanjing, the PRC, at the later of 3:00 p.m. on 12 May 2021 or immediately after the conclusion of the 2021 first domestic shareholders' class meeting of the Company to be held on the same date or any adjournment thereof.
Date:
2021
Signature(s):
Notes:
-
1. Please insert full name(s) (in Chinese or in English) and registered address(es) (as shown in the register of members) in BLOCK LETTERS.
-
2. Please insert the number of H shares registered under your name(s).
-
3. Please complete and sign the reply slip and return it by hand, by mail or by fax to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the H share registrar and transfer office of the Company in Hong Kong, by no later than Thursday, 22 April 2021.
-
4. The address and the contact details of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the H share registrar and transfer office of the Company in Hong Kong, are set out below:
17M Floor, Hopewell Centre
183 Queen's Road East Wan Chai, Hong Kong Telephone: (+852) 2862 8555 Fax: (+852) 2865 0990
