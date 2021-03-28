Log in
HOLLY FUTURES CO., LTD.

HOLLY FUTURES CO., LTD.

(3678)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Holly Futures : REPLY SLIP FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 12 MAY 2021 OR ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF

03/28/2021 | 06:26am EDT
Holly Futures

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC " or " China")

with limited liability under the Chinese corporate name ุ̾ಂ஬ٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡ and carrying on business in Hong Kong as Holly Futures) (the "Company")

(Stock Code: 3678)

REPLY SLIP FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON 12 MAY 2021 OR ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF

To: the Company

I/We (Note 1)

of

being the registered holder(s) of (Note 2)

H share(s)/domestic share(s) (Note 3)of RMB1.00 each in the share capital of the Company, hereby inform the Company that I/we wish to attend (in person or by a proxy) the annual general meeting of the Company to be held at Conference Room, 9/F, Holly Tower, No. 50 Zhonghua Road, Nanjing, the PRC, at 2:00 p.m. on 12 May 2021 or any adjournment thereof.

Date:

2021

Signature(s):

Notes:

  • 1. Please insert full name(s) (in Chinese or in English) and registered address(es) (as shown in the register of members) in BLOCK LETTERS.

  • 2. Please insert the number of shares (including domestic shares or H shares) registered under your name(s).

  • 3. Please delete as inappropriate.

  • 4. If you are a holder of H shares, please complete and sign the reply slip and return it by hand, by mail or by fax to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the H share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong on or before Thursday, 22 April 2021.

  • 5. If you are a holder of domestic shares, please complete and sign the reply slip and return it by hand, by mail or by fax to the

  • headquarters of the Company in the PRC on or before Thursday, 22 April 2021.

  • 6. The address and the contact details of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the H share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, are set out below:

    17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong

    Telephone: (+852) 2862 8555

    Fax: (+852) 2865 0990

  • 7. The contact details of the headquarters of the Company are set out below:

    No. 50 Zhonghua Road

    Nanjing, the PRC

    Telephone: (+86) 25-52278884

Disclaimer

Holly Futures Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2021 10:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
