HollyFrontier : 10/1/2021 HFC Index

HollyFrontier Corporation Regional Crack Spread Index

Crude Charge 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21* 476,000 381,000 436,000 350,000 391,000 380,000 348,000 416,000 380-400k *Anticipated crude charge based on guidance given on 8/3/21 earnings call

Refining Index

WTI Based 321 1Q 2021 2Q 2021 3Q 2021 4Q 2021 Crack Jan Feb Mar 1Q21 Apr May Jun 2Q21 Jul Aug Sep 3Q21 Oct Nov Dec 4Q21 MidCon $11.22 $14.82 $20.77 $15.60 $20.00 $19.63 $17.21 $18.95 $21.11 $22.38 $18.49 $20.66 West $13.87 $16.40 $29.23 $19.83 $25.89 $28.65 $23.83 $26.12 $31.05 $31.44 $29.06 $30.52 WTI Based 321 1Q 2020 2Q 2020 3Q 2020 4Q 2020 Crack Jan Feb Mar 1Q20 Apr May Jun 2Q20 Jul Aug Sep 3Q20 Oct Nov Dec 4Q20 MidCon $10.98 $13.57 $7.43 $10.66 $7.61 $7.59 $8.52 $7.91 $8.56 $7.81 $8.44 $8.27 $6.63 $6.51 $9.18 $7.44 West $22.87 $26.15 $22.30 $23.77 $14.25 $16.02 $18.59 $16.29 $17.22 $18.00 $18.36 $17.86 $16.60 $15.89 $11.90 $14.80 Base Oil Index VGO Based Base 1Q 2021 2Q 2021 3Q 2021 4Q 2021 Oil Crack Jan Feb Mar 1Q21 Apr May Jun 2Q21 Jul Aug Sep 3Q21 Oct Nov Dec 4Q21 Group I $36.07 $45.99 $74.09 $52.05 $106.68 $111.77 $113.02 $110.49 $117.97 $121.17 $118.78 $119.31 Group II $38.08 $47.99 $78.76 $54.94 $112.04 $116.55 $119.95 $116.18 $128.59 $132.34 $127.29 $129.41 Group III $69.76 $78.47 $101.05 $83.09 $133.35 $141.02 $155.15 $143.17 $178.26 $186.41 $178.44 $181.04 VGO Based Base 1Q 2020 2Q 2020 3Q 2020 4Q 2020 Oil Crack Jan Feb Mar 1Q20 Apr May Jun 2Q20 Jul Aug Sep 3Q20 Oct Nov Dec 4Q20 Group I $8.45 $19.32 $35.44 $21.07 $29.78 $10.13 $5.67 $15.19 $9.28 $13.60 $24.62 $15.83 $31.33 $38.90 $34.94 $35.06 Group II $6.47 $17.78 $34.27 $19.51 $27.41 $7.87 $4.41 $13.23 $8.65 $13.23 $23.87 $15.25 $34.05 $42.21 $37.74 $38.00 Group III $38.68 $46.59 $66.12 $50.46 $68.94 $53.27 $50.05 $57.42 $50.93 $56.04 $63.32 $56.76 $68.46 $76.13 $70.70 $71.76

The preceding data is for informational purposes only and is not reflective or intended to be an indicator of HollyFrontier's past or future financial results. This data is general industry information and does not reflect prices paid or received by HFC. The data was compiled from publicly available information, various industry publications, other published industry sources, including OPIS and Argus, and our own internal data and estimates. Although this data is believed to be reliable, HFC has not had this information verified by independent sources. HFC does not make any representation as to the accuracy of the data and does not undertake any obligation to update, revise or continue to provide the data.