HollyFrontier : 10/1/2021 HFC Index

HollyFrontier Corporation Regional Crack Spread Index
|
|
Crude Charge
|
3Q19
|
4Q19
|
1Q20
|
2Q20
|
3Q20
|
4Q20
|
1Q21
|
2Q21
|
3Q21*
|
|
|
476,000
|
381,000
|
436,000
|
350,000
|
391,000
|
380,000
|
348,000
|
416,000
|
380-400k
|
|
*Anticipated crude charge based on guidance given on 8/3/21 earnings call
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Refining Index
|
|
WTI Based 321
|
|
1Q 2021
|
|
|
2Q 2021
|
|
|
3Q
|
2021
|
|
|
4Q 2021
|
|
|
Crack
|
Jan
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
1Q21
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
2Q21
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
3Q21
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
4Q21
|
|
MidCon
|
$11.22
|
$14.82
|
$20.77
|
$15.60
|
$20.00
|
$19.63
|
$17.21
|
$18.95
|
$21.11
|
$22.38
|
$18.49
|
$20.66
|
|
|
|
|
|
West
|
$13.87
|
$16.40
|
$29.23
|
$19.83
|
$25.89
|
$28.65
|
$23.83
|
$26.12
|
$31.05
|
$31.44
|
$29.06
|
$30.52
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WTI Based 321
|
|
1Q 2020
|
|
|
2Q 2020
|
|
|
3Q
|
2020
|
|
|
4Q 2020
|
|
|
Crack
|
Jan
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
1Q20
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
2Q20
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
3Q20
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
4Q20
|
|
MidCon
|
$10.98
|
$13.57
|
$7.43
|
$10.66
|
$7.61
|
$7.59
|
$8.52
|
$7.91
|
$8.56
|
$7.81
|
$8.44
|
$8.27
|
$6.63
|
$6.51
|
$9.18
|
$7.44
|
|
West
|
$22.87
|
$26.15
|
$22.30
|
$23.77
|
$14.25
|
$16.02
|
$18.59
|
$16.29
|
$17.22
|
$18.00
|
$18.36
|
$17.86
|
$16.60
|
$15.89
|
$11.90
|
$14.80
|
|
Base Oil Index
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VGO Based Base
|
|
1Q 2021
|
|
|
2Q 2021
|
|
|
3Q
|
2021
|
|
|
4Q 2021
|
|
|
Oil Crack
|
Jan
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
1Q21
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
2Q21
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
3Q21
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
4Q21
|
|
Group I
|
$36.07
|
$45.99
|
$74.09
|
$52.05
|
$106.68
|
$111.77
|
$113.02
|
$110.49
|
$117.97
|
$121.17
|
$118.78
|
$119.31
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group II
|
$38.08
|
$47.99
|
$78.76
|
$54.94
|
$112.04
|
$116.55
|
$119.95
|
$116.18
|
$128.59
|
$132.34
|
$127.29
|
$129.41
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group III
|
$69.76
|
$78.47
|
$101.05
|
$83.09
|
$133.35
|
$141.02
|
$155.15
|
$143.17
|
$178.26
|
$186.41
|
$178.44
|
$181.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VGO Based Base
|
|
1Q 2020
|
|
|
2Q 2020
|
|
|
3Q
|
2020
|
|
|
4Q 2020
|
|
|
Oil Crack
|
Jan
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
1Q20
|
Apr
|
May
|
Jun
|
2Q20
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
3Q20
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
Dec
|
4Q20
|
|
Group I
|
$8.45
|
$19.32
|
$35.44
|
$21.07
|
$29.78
|
$10.13
|
$5.67
|
$15.19
|
$9.28
|
$13.60
|
$24.62
|
$15.83
|
$31.33
|
$38.90
|
$34.94
|
$35.06
|
|
Group II
|
$6.47
|
$17.78
|
$34.27
|
$19.51
|
$27.41
|
$7.87
|
$4.41
|
$13.23
|
$8.65
|
$13.23
|
$23.87
|
$15.25
|
$34.05
|
$42.21
|
$37.74
|
$38.00
|
|
Group III
|
$38.68
|
$46.59
|
$66.12
|
$50.46
|
$68.94
|
$53.27
|
$50.05
|
$57.42
|
$50.93
|
$56.04
|
$63.32
|
$56.76
|
$68.46
|
$76.13
|
$70.70
|
$71.76
The preceding data is for informational purposes only and is not reflective or intended to be an indicator of HollyFrontier's past or future financial results. This data is general industry information and does not reflect prices paid or received by HFC. The data was compiled from publicly available information, various industry publications, other published industry sources, including OPIS and Argus, and our own internal data and estimates. Although this data is believed to be reliable, HFC has not had this information verified by independent sources. HFC does not make any representation as to the accuracy of the data and does not undertake any obligation to update, revise or continue to provide the data.
Disclaimer
HollyFrontier Corporation published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2021 04:22:00 UTC.