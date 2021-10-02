Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. HollyFrontier Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HFC   US4361061082

HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION

(HFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HollyFrontier : 10/1/2021 HFC Index

10/02/2021 | 12:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HollyFrontier Corporation Regional Crack Spread Index

Crude Charge

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

2Q21

3Q21*

476,000

381,000

436,000

350,000

391,000

380,000

348,000

416,000

380-400k

*Anticipated crude charge based on guidance given on 8/3/21 earnings call

Refining Index

WTI Based 321

1Q 2021

2Q 2021

3Q

2021

4Q 2021

Crack

Jan

Feb

Mar

1Q21

Apr

May

Jun

2Q21

Jul

Aug

Sep

3Q21

Oct

Nov

Dec

4Q21

MidCon

$11.22

$14.82

$20.77

$15.60

$20.00

$19.63

$17.21

$18.95

$21.11

$22.38

$18.49

$20.66

West

$13.87

$16.40

$29.23

$19.83

$25.89

$28.65

$23.83

$26.12

$31.05

$31.44

$29.06

$30.52

WTI Based 321

1Q 2020

2Q 2020

3Q

2020

4Q 2020

Crack

Jan

Feb

Mar

1Q20

Apr

May

Jun

2Q20

Jul

Aug

Sep

3Q20

Oct

Nov

Dec

4Q20

MidCon

$10.98

$13.57

$7.43

$10.66

$7.61

$7.59

$8.52

$7.91

$8.56

$7.81

$8.44

$8.27

$6.63

$6.51

$9.18

$7.44

West

$22.87

$26.15

$22.30

$23.77

$14.25

$16.02

$18.59

$16.29

$17.22

$18.00

$18.36

$17.86

$16.60

$15.89

$11.90

$14.80

Base Oil Index

VGO Based Base

1Q 2021

2Q 2021

3Q

2021

4Q 2021

Oil Crack

Jan

Feb

Mar

1Q21

Apr

May

Jun

2Q21

Jul

Aug

Sep

3Q21

Oct

Nov

Dec

4Q21

Group I

$36.07

$45.99

$74.09

$52.05

$106.68

$111.77

$113.02

$110.49

$117.97

$121.17

$118.78

$119.31

Group II

$38.08

$47.99

$78.76

$54.94

$112.04

$116.55

$119.95

$116.18

$128.59

$132.34

$127.29

$129.41

Group III

$69.76

$78.47

$101.05

$83.09

$133.35

$141.02

$155.15

$143.17

$178.26

$186.41

$178.44

$181.04

VGO Based Base

1Q 2020

2Q 2020

3Q

2020

4Q 2020

Oil Crack

Jan

Feb

Mar

1Q20

Apr

May

Jun

2Q20

Jul

Aug

Sep

3Q20

Oct

Nov

Dec

4Q20

Group I

$8.45

$19.32

$35.44

$21.07

$29.78

$10.13

$5.67

$15.19

$9.28

$13.60

$24.62

$15.83

$31.33

$38.90

$34.94

$35.06

Group II

$6.47

$17.78

$34.27

$19.51

$27.41

$7.87

$4.41

$13.23

$8.65

$13.23

$23.87

$15.25

$34.05

$42.21

$37.74

$38.00

Group III

$38.68

$46.59

$66.12

$50.46

$68.94

$53.27

$50.05

$57.42

$50.93

$56.04

$63.32

$56.76

$68.46

$76.13

$70.70

$71.76

The preceding data is for informational purposes only and is not reflective or intended to be an indicator of HollyFrontier's past or future financial results. This data is general industry information and does not reflect prices paid or received by HFC. The data was compiled from publicly available information, various industry publications, other published industry sources, including OPIS and Argus, and our own internal data and estimates. Although this data is believed to be reliable, HFC has not had this information verified by independent sources. HFC does not make any representation as to the accuracy of the data and does not undertake any obligation to update, revise or continue to provide the data.

Disclaimer

HollyFrontier Corporation published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2021 04:22:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION
12:23aHOLLYFRONTIER : 10/1/2021 HFC Index
PU
09/23HOLLYFRONTIER : Fitch Affirms HollyFrontier at 'BBB-'; Revises Outlook to Stable From Nega..
MT
09/23HOLLYFRONTIER : Energy Stocks Rise in Afternoon Trade
MT
09/23Energy Stocks Climb in Premarket Thursday
MT
09/23HOLLYFRONTIER : Receives FTC Request for Additional Information on Sinclair Acquisition
MT
09/22HOLLYFRONTIER CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
09/22HOLLYFRONTIER CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/15HOLLYFRONTIER CORP : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Fina..
AQ
09/08HOLLYFRONTIER CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
09/07HOLLYFRONTIER : Morgan Stanley Starts HollyFrontier at Overweight with $40 Price Target
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 15 355 M - -
Net income 2021 425 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 393 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Yield 2021 1,03%
Capitalization 5 444 M 5 444 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 3 891
Free-Float 63,1%
Chart HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
HollyFrontier Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 33,91 $
Average target price 37,36 $
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael C. Jennings President, CEO, Director & Executive VP
Richard Lawrence Voliva Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Franklin Myers Chairman
Timothy Go Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Vaishali S. Bhatia Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION28.16%5 319
ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P.1.09%13 213
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA40.89%8 837
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.27.97%7 852
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED15.15%5 686
GS HOLDINGS CORP.17.71%3 573