    HFC   US4361061082

HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION

(HFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HollyFrontier : 3/1/22 HFC Index

03/01/2022 | 05:59pm EST
HollyFrontier Corporation Regional Crack Spread Index

Crude Charge

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

2Q21

3Q21

4Q21

1Q22*

436,000

350,000

391,000

380,000

348,000

416,000

416,000

421,000

490-510k

*Anticipated crude charge based on guidance provided in the 2021 10-K and 2/23/2022 earnings call

Refining Index

WTI Based 321

1Q 2022

2Q 2022

3Q 2022

4Q 2022

Crack

Jan

Feb

Mar

1Q22

Apr

May

Jun

2Q22

Jul

Aug

Sep

3Q22

Oct

Nov

Dec

4Q22

MidCon

$17.00

$17.67

West

$23.82

$25.17

WTI Based 321

1Q 2021

2Q 2021

3Q 2021

4Q 2021

Crack

Jan

Feb

Mar

1Q21

Apr

May

Jun

2Q21

Jul

Aug

Sep

3Q21

Oct

Nov

Dec

4Q21

MidCon

$11.22

$14.82

$20.77

$15.60

$20.00

$19.63

$17.21

$18.95

$21.11

$22.38

$18.49

$20.66

$18.22

$13.96

$15.85

$16.01

West1

$13.87

$16.40

$29.23

$19.83

$25.89

$28.65

$23.83

$26.12

$31.05

$31.44

$29.06

$30.52

$31.69

$33.65

$29.12

$31.49

Base Oil Index

VGO Based Base

1Q 2022

2Q 2022

3Q 2022

4Q 2022

Oil Crack

Jan

Feb

Mar

1Q22

Apr

May

Jun

2Q22

Jul

Aug

Sep

3Q22

Oct

Nov

Dec

4Q22

Group I

$41.79

$15.07

Group II

$34.16

$11.62

Group III

$139.16

$117.25

VGO Based Base

1Q 2021

2Q 2021

3Q 2021

4Q 2021

Oil Crack

Jan

Feb

Mar

1Q21

Apr

May

Jun

2Q21

Jul

Aug

Sep

3Q21

Oct

Nov

Dec

4Q21

Group I

$36.07

$45.99

$74.09

$52.05

$106.68

$111.77

$113.02

$110.49

$117.97

$121.17

$118.78

$119.31

$99.86

$82.82

$68.83

$83.84

Group II

$38.08

$47.99

$78.76

$54.94

$112.04

$116.55

$119.95

$116.18

$128.59

$132.34

$127.29

$129.41

$110.53

$88.87

$64.86

$88.09

Group III

$69.76

$78.47

$101.05

$83.09

$133.35

$141.02

$155.15

$143.17

$178.26

$186.41

$178.44

$181.04

$165.69

$154.08

$153.72

$157.83

1. West Region includes Puget Sound Refinery starting November 1, 2021

The preceding data is for informational purposes only and is not reflective or intended to be an indicator of HollyFrontier's past or future financial results. This data is general industry information and does not reflect prices paid or received by HFC. The data was compiled from publicly available information, various industry publications, other published industry sources, including OPIS and Argus, and our own internal data and estimates. Although this data is believed to be reliable, HFC has not had this information verified by independent sources. HFC does not make any representation as to the accuracy of the data and does not undertake any obligation to update, revise or continue to provide the data.

HollyFrontier Corporation Regional Crack Spread Index

Light Product Index Appendix

Product Yield by Region

Feedstocks by Region

Upcoming Turnarounds

Average Product Yield 2021

Average Crude Slate 2021

Refinery

Timing

Length

Units

Index

MidCon

West

Index

MidCon

West

Woods Cross

1Q-2Q22

35 days

FCC2, Poly, Crude2 (HEP)

Gasoline

67%

52%

54%

Sweet

100%

61%

22%

Distillate

33%

38%

36%

Sour

15%

58%

Asphalt

3%

4%

Heavy

18%

1%

Base Oils

4%

0%

Black Wax

0%

10%

LPG & other

3%

6%

Other

6%

9%

Other products include Fuel Oil and Gas Oil Numbers are rounded and may not sum to 100%

Other feedstocks include butane, natural gasoline, propane, and olefins Numbers are rounded and may not sum to 100%

HFC's actual pricing and margins may differ from benchmark indicators due to many factors. For example:

  • Crude Slate differences - HFC runs a wide variety of crude oils across its refining system and crude slate may vary quarter to quarter.
  • Product Yield differences - HFC's product yield differs from indicator and can vary quarter to quarter as a result of changes in economics, crude slate, and operational downtime.
  • Other differences including but not limited to secondary costs such as product and feedstock transportation costs, purchases of environmental credits, quality differences, location of purchase or sale, and hedging gains/losses. Moreover, the presented indicators are generally based on spot sales, which may differ from realized contract prices.
    Market prices are available from a variety of sources, each of which may vary slightly.
    Please note that this data may differ from other sources due to adjustments made by data providers and due to differing data definitions. Below are indicator definitions used for purposes of this data.

MidCon Indicator:

(100% Group 3: Sub octane and ULSD) - WTI

West Indicator:

40% Navajo: (50% El Paso Subgrade, 50% Phoenix CBG; 50% El Paso ULSD, 50% Phoenix ULSD) - WTI

15% Woods Cross: (60% Salt Lake City Regular Gasoline, 40% Las Vegas Regular Gasoline; 80% Salt Lake City ULSD, 20% Las Vegas ULSD) - WTI

45% Puget Sound: (100% Pacific Northwest Sub-octane Gasoline; 100% Pacific Northwest ULSD) - WTI

Lubricants Index Appendix

HFC's actual pricing and margins differ from benchmark indicators due to many factors. For example:

-Retail/Distribution- HFC and PCLI use commodity base oils to produce finished lubricants, specialty products and white oils that are sold into the retail market worldwide and have a wide variety of price ranges.

  • Feedstock differences - HFC runs a variety of vacuum gas oil streams and hydrocracker bottms across its refining system and feedstock slate may vary quarter to quarter.
  • Product Yield differences - HFC's product yield differs from indicator and can vary quarter to quarter as a result of changes in economics and feedstocks.
  • Other differences including, but not limited to secondary costs such as product and feedstock transportation costs, quality differences and location of purchase or sale. Moreover, the presented indicators are generally based on spot commodity base oil sales, which may differ from realized contract prices.

Market prices are available from a variety of sources, each of which may vary slightly. Please note that this data may differ from other sources due to adjustments made by data providers and due to differing data definitions. Below are indicator definitions used for purposes of this data.

Group I Base Oil Indicator

(50% Group I SN150, 50% Group I SN500)-VGO

Group II Base Oil Indicator

(33.3% Group II N100, 33.3% Group II N220, 33.3% Group II N600)-VGO

Group III Base Oil Indicator

(33.3% Group III 4cst, 33.3% Group III 6cst, 33.3% Group III 8cst)-VGO

VGO

(US Gulf Coast Low Sulfur Vacuum Gas Oil)

Statements made and information that are not historical facts are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and necessarily involve risks that may affect the business prospects and performance of HFC, and actual results may differ materially from estimates. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to actual crude charge differing from the Company's expectations, the demand for and supply of crude oil and refined products and the spread between market prices for refined products and market prices for crude oil. Additional information on risks and uncertainties that could affect the business prospects and performance of HFC is provided in the most recent reports of HFC filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. HFC undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

HollyFrontier Corporation published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 22:58:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 25 125 M - -
Net income 2022 644 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 781 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,56x
Yield 2022 3,31%
Capitalization 4 915 M 4 915 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
EV / Sales 2023 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 4 208
Free-Float -
