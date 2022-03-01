HollyFrontier : 3/1/22 HFC Index

Other feedstocks include butane, natural gasoline, propane, and olefins Numbers are rounded and may not sum to 100%

Other products include Fuel Oil and Gas Oil Numbers are rounded and may not sum to 100%

HFC's actual pricing and margins may differ from benchmark indicators due to many factors. For example:

Crude Slate differences - HFC runs a wide variety of crude oils across its refining system and crude slate may vary quarter to quarter.

Product Yield differences - HFC's product yield differs from indicator and can vary quarter to quarter as a result of changes in economics, crude slate, and operational downtime.

Other differences including but not limited to secondary costs such as product and feedstock transportation costs, purchases of environmental credits, quality differences, location of purchase or sale, and hedging gains/losses. Moreover, the presented indicators are generally based on spot sales, which may differ from realized contract prices.

Market prices are available from a variety of sources, each of which may vary slightly.

Please note that this data may differ from other sources due to adjustments made by data providers and due to differing data definitions. Below are indicator definitions used for purposes of this data.

MidCon Indicator: (100% Group 3: Sub octane and ULSD) - WTI West Indicator: 40% Navajo: (50% El Paso Subgrade, 50% Phoenix CBG; 50% El Paso ULSD, 50% Phoenix ULSD) - WTI 15% Woods Cross: (60% Salt Lake City Regular Gasoline, 40% Las Vegas Regular Gasoline; 80% Salt Lake City ULSD, 20% Las Vegas ULSD) - WTI 45% Puget Sound: (100% Pacific Northwest Sub-octane Gasoline; 100% Pacific Northwest ULSD) - WTI

Lubricants Index Appendix

HFC's actual pricing and margins differ from benchmark indicators due to many factors. For example:

-Retail/Distribution- HFC and PCLI use commodity base oils to produce finished lubricants, specialty products and white oils that are sold into the retail market worldwide and have a wide variety of price ranges.

Feedstock differences - HFC runs a variety of vacuum gas oil streams and hydrocracker bottms across its refining system and feedstock slate may vary quarter to quarter.

Product Yield differences - HFC's product yield differs from indicator and can vary quarter to quarter as a result of changes in economics and feedstocks.

Other differences including, but not limited to secondary costs such as product and feedstock transportation costs, quality differences and location of purchase or sale. Moreover, the presented indicators are generally based on spot commodity base oil sales, which may differ from realized contract prices.

Market prices are available from a variety of sources, each of which may vary slightly. Please note that this data may differ from other sources due to adjustments made by data providers and due to differing data definitions. Below are indicator definitions used for purposes of this data.

Group I Base Oil Indicator (50% Group I SN150, 50% Group I SN500)-VGO Group II Base Oil Indicator (33.3% Group II N100, 33.3% Group II N220, 33.3% Group II N600)-VGO Group III Base Oil Indicator (33.3% Group III 4cst, 33.3% Group III 6cst, 33.3% Group III 8cst)-VGO VGO (US Gulf Coast Low Sulfur Vacuum Gas Oil)

Statements made and information that are not historical facts are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and necessarily involve risks that may affect the business prospects and performance of HFC, and actual results may differ materially from estimates. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to actual crude charge differing from the Company's expectations, the demand for and supply of crude oil and refined products and the spread between market prices for refined products and market prices for crude oil. Additional information on risks and uncertainties that could affect the business prospects and performance of HFC is provided in the most recent reports of HFC filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. HFC undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.