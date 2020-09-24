Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  HollyFrontier Corporation    HFC

HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION

(HFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HollyFrontier Corporation : Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 04:32pm EDT

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) (the "Company") plans to announce results for its quarter ending September 30, 2020 on November 5, 2020, before the opening of trading on the NYSE. The Company has scheduled a webcast conference on November 5, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss financial results.

This webcast may be accessed at:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2628168/9BE4DA1E13C98135F6352CD76762D475

An audio archive of this webcast will be available using the above noted link through November 19, 2020.

About HollyFrontier Corporation:

HollyFrontier Corporation, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer that produces high value light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel and other specialty products. HollyFrontier owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Utah and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest U.S., the Rocky Mountains extending into the Pacific Northwest and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, HollyFrontier produces base oils and other specialized lubricants in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands, and exports products to more than 80 countries. HollyFrontier also owns a 57% limited partner interest and a non-economic general partner interest in Holly Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership that provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including HollyFrontier Corporation subsidiaries.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION
04:32pHOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION : Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference W..
BU
09/15HOLLYFRONTIER CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
09/14HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION : Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering
BU
09/02HOLLYFRONTIER CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
08/27Crude oil or cooking oil? For some U.S. refiners, it's now a choice
RE
08/27Defying economic gloom, Iran's oil firms propel bourse to record high
RE
08/26Defying economic gloom, Iran's oil firms propel bourse to record high
RE
08/14HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/12Phillips 66 to reconfigure California refinery for renewable fuels
RE
08/11U.S. refiners' biofuel bills soar in oil market slump
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 362 M - -
Net income 2020 -545 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 942 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,93x
Yield 2020 7,01%
Capitalization 3 224 M 3 224 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
EV / Sales 2021 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 4 074
Free-Float 62,7%
Chart HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
HollyFrontier Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 32,53 $
Last Close Price 20,03 $
Spread / Highest target 105%
Spread / Average Target 62,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael C. Jennings President, CEO, Director & Executive VP
Franklin Myers Chairman
Timothy Go Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Richard Lawrence Voliva Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Douglas Y. Bech Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION-60.50%3 224
CHEVRON CORPORATION-40.30%134 350
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.-21.65%6 825
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA-47.37%5 001
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED-42.55%4 241
GS HOLDINGS CORP.-41.28%2 527
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group