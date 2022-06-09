Hollywall Entertainment : Amended Financial Statements and Footnotes for the Period Ending March 31, 2022
HOLLYWALL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
AMENDED FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS
FOR THE QUARTER
ENDING 3/31/2022
Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of
3/31/2022
3/31/2021
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
19,745
$
15,837
Total Current Assets
19,745
15,837
Property and Equipment, net
26,889
46,261
Intangibles, net
16,005,555
20,472,222
TOTAL ASSETS
$
16,052,188
$
20,534,320
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts Payable
$
45,523
$
44,480
Accrued Expenses
9,150
-
Convertible Notes Payable
305,000
-
Total Current Liabilities
359,673
44,480
TOTAL LIABILITIES
359,673
44,480
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 13)
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000 shares
authorized, 99,391 issued and outstanding
99
99
Common Stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000,000 shares
authorized, 91,773,145 and 89,806,357 issued and
outstanding at March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively
91,773
89,806
Common Stock to be Issued
1,127,168
881,357
Unearned Stock Compensation
0
(1,440,000)
Treasury Stock
(8,100)
(7,000)
Additional Paid-In Capital
67,106,572
67,411,648
Accumulated Deficit
(52,624,997)
(46,446,070)
Total Stockholders' Equity
15,692,515
20,489,840
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
16,052,188
$
20,534,320
THE ACCOMPANYING FOOTNOTES ARE AN INTEGRAL PART OF THESE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the quarter ending
3/31/2022
3/31/2021
REVENUE
Music Licensing Income
$
-
$
169,211
Lobbying Income
60,000
61,102
Total Revenue
60,000
230,313
OPERATING EXPENSES
Amortization Expense
1,116,668
1,116,668
Executive Management Compensation
101,388
78,695
General and Administrative Expenses
83,039
171,481
Professional Fees
308,155
681,797
Depreciation Expense
4,843
4,843
Total Operating Expenses
1,614,092
2,053,484
Loss from Operations
(1,554,092)
(1,823,171)
Other Income/(Expenses)
Interest Expense
9,150
-
Net Other Income/(Expenses)
9,150
-
Loss Before Taxes
(1,544,942)
(1,823,171)
Provision for income taxes
-
-
Net Loss
$
(1,544,942)
$
(1,823,171)
Basic and diluted loss per share
$
(0.02)
$
(0.11)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted
91,773,145
89,806,357
THE ACCOMPANYING FOOTNOTES ARE AN INTEGRAL PART OF THESE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
For the years ending
3/31/2022
3/31/2021
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net Loss
$
(1,544,942)
$
(1,823,171)
Adjustments to Reconcile Net Loss to Net Cash From Operating Activities:
Depreciation Expense
4,843
4,843
Amortization Expense
1,116,667
1,116,667
Stock Compensation
263
10
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts Payable
-
18,252
Accrued Expenses
9,150
-
Net Cash From Operating Activities
(414,019)
(683,399)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from issuance of Convertible Notes Payable
305,238
-
Payments on Convertible Notes Payable
-
(256,920)
Cancellation of shares issued for Compensation
-
911,000
Net Cash From Financing Activities
305,238
654,080
Net Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents
(108,781)
(29,319)
Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period
128,526
45,156
Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period
$
19,745
$
15,837
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:
Cash Paid for Interest
-
-
Cash Paid for Taxes
-
-
NON-CASH OPERATING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Return and cancellation of shares issued in advance, but not earned
1,440,000
911,000
THE ACCOMPANYING FOOTNOTES ARE AN INTEGRAL PART OF THESE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity
Preferred Stock
Common Stock
Common Stock to be Issued
Unearned Stock Compensation
Treasury Stock
Additional
Accumulated
Total
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
Amount
Paid in Capital
Deficit
Stockholders' Equity
Balances as of December 31, 2020
99,391
$
99
89,796,357
$
89,796
999,993
$
881,358
(1,080,000)
$
(2,351,000)
$
(7,000)
$
67,668,568
$
(44,622,900)
21,658,921
Common Stock issued for services
-
-
610,000
610
-
-
-
-
-
644,890
-
645,500
Notes Payable converted to Common Stock
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
8,591
-
8,591
Return and cancellation of shares issued in advance, but not earned
-
-
(600,000)
(600)
-
-
600,000
911,000
-
(910,400)
-
-
Net Loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,823,171)
(1,823,171)
Balances as of March 31, 2021
99,391
$
99
89,806,357
$
89,806
999,993
$
881,358
(480,000)
$
(1,440,000)
$
(7,000)
$
67,411,649
$
(46,446,071)
$
20,489,840
Balances as of December 31, 2021
99,391
$
99
91,991,000
$
91,991
999,993
$
1,127,168
(480,000)
$
(1,440,000)
$
(8,100)
$
68,240,854
$
(51,080,055)
16,931,957
Common Stock issued for services
-
-
260,931
262
-
-
-
-
-
305,238
-
305,500
Return and cancellation of shares issued in advance, but not earned
-
-
(480,000)
(480)
-
-
480,000
1,440,000
(1,439,520)
(1,544,942)
Net Loss
198,782
$
99
91,773,145
$91,773
$
999,993
$
1,127,168
$
( 0)
$
( 0)
$
(8,100)
$
67,106,572
$
(52,624,997)
$
15,692,515
Balances as of March 31, 2022
THE ACCOMPANYING FOOTNOTES ARE AN INTEGRAL PART OF THESE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
