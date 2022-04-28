Hollywall Entertainment : Attorney Letter with Respect to Current Information

ALEX R. STAVROU, ESQUIRE

April 28, 2022

OTC Markets Group

300 Vesey Street

(One North End Avenue) 12th Floor

New York, NY 10282

RE:Legal Opinion for Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. (HWAL) Regarding Adequate Current Information and Quarterly Reports for the three months ended March 31, 2020, and 2021, the Quarterly Reports for the six months ended June 30, 2020, and 2021, the Quarterly Reports for the Nine months ended September 30, 2020, and 2021, and Annual Report Requirements for the years ended December 31, 2020, and 2021.

This letter serves as a legal opinion for OTC Markets Group Inc. ("OTC Markets Group") to rely upon in determining whether Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. ("HWAL") has made adequate current information publicly available within the meaning of Rule 144(c)(2) under the Securities Act of 1933. The undersigned counsel, Alex R. Stavrou, Esq., is a U.S. Citizen and has been retained by Hollywall Entertainment, Inc., Inc. for the purpose of rendering this legal opinion letter and related matters. Such opinion is based upon the recent filing of Quarterly Reports for the three months ended March 31, 2020, and 2021, the Quarterly Reports for the six months ended June 30, 2020, and 2021, the Quarterly Reports for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, and 2021, and Annual Report Requirements for the years ended December 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021. The ultimate conclusion and opinion have not changed since, in respect of the periods from December 31, 2018, through and including December 31, 2021.

I have examined the various corporate records and other documents and related questions of law necessary and appropriate for the preparation and performance of a thorough legal review and for the issuance of this letter.

I am a United States Citizen, and I have been retained by the Issuer for the purpose of rendering this opinion letter and for other related services. I am licensed to practice before all Florida state courts and the U.S. District Court, Middle District of Florida. I am permitted to practice before the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and have never been prohibited from practice in any jurisdiction or court. I have not in the last five years, nor am I currently, been the subject of an investigation, hearing, or proceeding by the SEC, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Exchange (CFTC), the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), or any other federal, state, or foreign regulatory agency. I have not relied upon the work of any other counsel in the preparation of this letter. If I rely on information obtained from public officials, officers of the issuer and from othersources, I will represent as to their reliability. I do not own any shares of the Issuer nor do I have a fee agreement which provides shares for payment. I have no agreement to receive shares in the future for any reason. I have never been suspended or barred from the practice of law in any state or federal court. I have no prior criminal history and I have never been charged in a civil case. The Company is not a reporting issuer under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act") and, therefore, does not file periodic reports with the SEC.

In preparing this legal opinion, I have relied upon interviews and extensive communications from Darnell Sutton, Chief Executive Officer, and Roxanna Green, Chief Operating Officer. In my opinion, and to the best of my knowledge, these individuals are highly credible and reliable, as was all the information they provided.

In preparing this opinion, I reviewed the following corporate documents:

7. Quarterly Report - Amended Quarterly Report.June 30, 2021. Uploaded/published on August 24, 2021.

Uploaded/Published May

12.

Quarterly Report - Amended Information and Disclosure Report.September 30, 2020,

Uploaded/Published April 19, 2021

13. Annual Report - Amended Information and Disclosure Report.Period Ending December 31,

2020.Uploaded/Published April 14, 2021

In addition to the following SEC filings were relied upon for current information, including all filings related to the Reg A registration and qualification by the SEC (it should be noted, there are earlier additional filings then listed below, which were reviewed but not listed; also, note the date reflected next to the filing is the date of OTC receiving of the document):

15-12G June 11, 2012 8-K December 8, 2011 8-K: September 12, 2011 10-Q: July 20, 2011 8-K: July 18, 2011 8-K: July 18, 2011 10-Q: April 19, 2011 10-Q January 18, 2011 10-K: December 14, 2010 10-Q July 20, 2010 S-1/A May 3, 2010

The undersigned acknowledges the filing of other similar documents that are significantly older than what is necessary to render this opinion. Counsel discussed the above disclosures, as well as the numerous other disclosures listed to current with the named director and officer and found them to be knowledgeable and credible as to the documents content and origin. At present, "adequate public information" is available concerning the securities, as that term has been defined in Rule 144(c)(2) of the Securities Act, and the Issuer and "is available" within the meaning of Rule 144(c)(2) under the Securities Act; includes all of the information that a broker-dealer would be required to obtain from the Issuer to publish a quotation for the Securities under Rule l5c2-l l under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act''); complies as to form the OTC Markets Group's Pink Basic Disclosures Guidelines for Providing Adequate Current Information, which are located on the Internet at www.otcmarkets.com;and such documents as referenced have been posted through the OTC Disclosure and News Service, as certified by Don Quarterman, Chief Executive Officer.

The party responsible for the preparation of the financial statements of the issuer is:

Alejandro Gonzalez, CPA of the Firm,

Noble Accounting and Consulting Executives 14513 Cobblestone Dr.

Silver Springs MD 20905.

The financial statements of the Company were audited or reviewed by the independent auditors,

Accel Audit and Compliance, 4806 W Gandy Blvd Tampa Fl 33611

The Fiscal Year End for Hollywall Entertainment, Inc., is December 31st.

As of April 26, 2021 (by filings), and on the date of this letter, HWAL's capital transfer agent was and is:

VSTOCK Transfer, Inc. 218 Lafayette PL, Woodmere, NY 11598 Telephone: 800-785-7782

The referenced transfer agent is registered with the SEC. In order to confirm the number of outstanding shares, I asked the Issuer to cause the transfer agent to send a current stockholder's list and to confirm in writing the number of shares outstanding. As of April 26, 2022, VSTOCK Transfer confirmed that there were 91,773,145shares outstanding on that date. To the best of my knowledge, information, and belief, after an inquiry of the aforementioned, no additional shares were issued post that date. This information was also confirmed on OTCMarkets.com.

I have personally met with the management and the director, as well as reviewed the Quarterly Reports for the three months ended March 31, 2020, and 2021, the Quarterly Reports for the six months ended June 30, 2020, and 2021, the Quarterly Reports for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2021, and Annual Report Requirements for the years ended December 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021, being Don Quarterman. I have reviewed the information, as amended published by the Issuer through the OTC Disclosure and News Services; and discussed the Information with management and the director majority.

After inquiry of management and the directors, to the best of my knowledge, neither the Issuer, nor any 5% or greater holder as set forth on the Initial Disclosure, nor the undersigned is currently under investigation by any federal or state regulatory authority for any violation of federal or states securities laws. In addition Counsel made enquiries as to each person and entity listed in Item 14 of the Initial Company Information and found that there were no reported or unreported sales, and that none of them within the twelve-month period prior to the opinion have been made in compliance with Rule 144, including, without limitation, any required filings of Form 144, and nothing has come to the attention of counsel indicating that any of the Insiders is in possession of any material non-public information regarding the Issuer or the Securities that would prohibit any of them from buying or selling the Securities under Rules l0b-5 or 10b5-1 under the Exchange Act.

No person other than OTC Markets Group is entitled to rely on this legal review. I hereby grant OTC Markets Group full and complete permission and rights to publish this letter through the OTC Disclosure and News Service for viewing by the public and regulators.

I do not express any opinion herein concerning any law other than the laws of the United States and the jurisdictions where I am permitted to render opinions. I hereby furnish this opinion solely for the benefit of OTC Markets and the Issuer. This opinion is therefore to be used for that sole purpose. I do not assume, nor imply any responsibility or obligation to make updates to this opinion beyond the date of this letter.

Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. has not been involved in promotional activities during the reported period.

The following addresses each executive officer, director, general partner, and other control persons and for any finder, consultant, or any other advisor to Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. that assisted, prepared or provided information with respect to Hollywall Entertainment, Inc.'s disclosure or who received securities as consideration for services rendered to Hollywall Entertainment, Inc.

SHARES OF COMMON STOCK HELD:

Darnell Sutton 52,370,609

Roxanna Green 7,174,826

Ms. Green prepared the MD&A; financial reports were posted with OTC Markets alternative reporting service.

HWAL STATUS AS A SHELL:

You have requested our opinion concerning Hollywall Entertainment, Inc., a corporation organized under the laws of the State of Nevada (the "Corporation" or the "Issuer"). Please be advised that we have reviewed the periodic reports of the Corporation as posted on the OTC markets website and, for 2012 and prior years on the SEC's EDGAR system. We are of the opinion that the Corporation is not a present or past shell company as defined in Rule 230.405 of the Securities Act.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has issued Rule 144 under Section 4(1) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Rule 144(i) provides as follows:

Unavailability to securities of issuers with no or nominal operations and no or nominal non-cash assets.

1) This section is not available for the resale of securities initially issued by an issuer defined below:

a. An issuer other than a business combination related shell company, as defined in Rule 230.405 or an asset backed issuer as defined in Item 1101(b) of Regulation AB (Item 229.1101(b) of this chapter), that has: