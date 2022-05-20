Hollywall Entertainment : Audited Financial Statements 2018 and 2019
HOLLYWALL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE YEARS ENDING 12/31/2019 and 12/31/2018 Restated
TABLE OF CONTENTS
REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM
RESTATED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
RESTATED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
RESTATED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
RESTATED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM
To the Board of Directors and Stockholders of
Hollywall Entertainment, Inc
Opinion on the Financial Statements
We have audited the accompanying consolidated balance sheets of Hollywall Entertainment, Inc (the Company) as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, and the related consolidated statements of operations, changes in stockholders' deficit and cash flows for each of the years in the two-year period ended December 31, 2019, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the financial statements). In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for each of the years in the two-year period ended December 31, 2019, in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
Basis for Opinion
These financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's financial statements based on our audit. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.
We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audit, we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion.
Our audit included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audit also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
Emphasis of Matters
As discussed in Note 2 to the financial statements, during the 2020 audit, certain errors were discovered in the 2019 and 2018 financial statements, which have been restated in the accompanying financial statements. These adjustments have been audited by us and this opinion is not modified with respect to this matter; however, the opinion dated March 23, 2021 and the related financial statements should not longer be relied upon.
Substantial Doubt about the Company's Ability to Continue as a Going Concern
The accompanying consolidated financial statements have been prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern. As discussed in Note 6, the Company has incurred net losses and negative cash flow from operations since inception. These factors, and the need for additional financing in order for the Company to meet its business plans raises substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified with respect to that matter.
We have served as the Company's auditor since 2020.
Tampa, Florida
February 11, 2022
Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Restated
As of
ASSETS
12/31/2019
12/31/2018
Current Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
3,945
$
160,923
Prepaid Expenses
3,197,000
911,000
Total Current Assets
3,200,945
1,071,923
Property and Equipment, net
Vehicles, net
70,476
91,171
Total Property and Equipment, net
70,476
91,171
Other Non Current Assets
Intangibles, net
26,055,556
30,522,222
Total Other Non Current Assets
26,055,556
30,522,222
TOTAL ASSETS
$
29,326,977
$
31,685,316
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Current Liabilities
Accounts Payable
$
52,207
$
17,470
Accrued Expenses
621,059
691,392
Convertible Notes Payable
588,750
588,750
Total Current Liabilities
1,262,016
1,297,612
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,262,016
1,297,612
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 12)
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000 shares
authorized, 99,391 issued and outstanding
99
99
Common Stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000,000 shares
authorized, 71,325,284 and 15,041,320 issued and
outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively
71,325
15,041
Common Stock to be Issued
2,068,250
14,251,206
Additional Paid-In Capital
65,650,885
50,637,063
Accumulated Deficit
(39,725,598)
(34,515,705)
Total Stockholders' Equity
28,064,961
30,387,704
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
29,326,977
$
31,685,316
THE ACCOMPANYING FOOTNOTES ARE AN INTEGRAL PART OF THESE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Hollywall Entertainment, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Restated
For the years ending
12/31/2019
12/31/2018
REVENUE
Music Licensing Income
$
21,760
$
3,251
Lobbying Income
180,000
-
TOTAL REVENUE
201,760
3,251
OPERATING EXPENSES
Amortization Expense
4,466,667
4,466,667
Executive Management Compensation
475,000
475,000
General and Administrative Expenses
380,698
248,507
Professional Fees
38,906
175,407
Depreciation Expense
20,695
4,726
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
5,381,966
5,370,307
Loss from Operations
(5,180,206)
(5,367,056)
Other Expenses
Interest Expense
(29,687)
(25,045)
(5,209,893)
(5,392,101)
Provision for income taxes
-
-
Net Loss
$
(5,209,893)
$
(5,392,101)
Basic and diluted loss per share
$
(0.11)
$
(0.40)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted
47,746,988
13,612,161
THE ACCOMPANYING FOOTNOTES ARE AN INTEGRAL PART OF THESE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
